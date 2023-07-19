Shabodi Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Businesses to Build High-performance and Secure Network-aware Applications That Reduce Operational Costs

Shabodi helps global businesses build custom applications on advanced networks, save application development time, and significantly increase ROI

SAN ANTONIO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North American 5G enterprise application enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Shabodi with the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Shabodi capitalizes on 5G technology to enable developers to seamlessly build and customize applications with no core expertise in telecommunications networks.

The company connects cutting-edge applications and sophisticated advanced network infrastructures, providing an end-to-end, developer-friendly platform that enables businesses to fully monetize their 5G services and increase ROI through highly customized services.

Shabodi helps customers with its highly innovative application enablement platform (AEP), which addresses industry challenges by offering the ability to create tailor-made network services for various applications. Developers can rapidly innovate such network-aware applications with minimal telecom knowledge. As a result, its AEP helps companies deploy futuristic and original augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions with superior interoperability and minimal dependencies on the existing underlying network infrastructure.

"Shabodi's AEP improves the efficiency of next-generation AR, VR, XR, and IoT technologies and enterprise applications' operational security, making them 'network-aware,' all while offering network vendor and operator interoperability with a simple network layer API that enables orchestration and abstraction capabilities," said Rutuja Patil, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The growing demand for 5G services in the enterprise sector creates a wealth of business opportunities. Shabodi is well-positioned to take advantage of these developments and capitalize on 5G's technological advances. Furthermore, Shabodi continues to expand its technical capabilities by adding artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and computer vision to its comprehensive portfolio.

"Established in 2020, Shabodi has gained significant traction in the industry. The company recently finished its series A funding and has raised $13.7 million across three oversubscribed rounds, securing funding from investors such as CEAS Investments, Blumberg Capital, SineWave Ventures, Counterview Capital, Shasta Ventures, Forum Ventures and 5G Open Innovation Lab. In 2022, Shabodi participated in the US Department of Defense's National Security Innovation Network program, which helps start-ups build commercial relationships with the government," noted Patil.Shabodi also participated in Forum ventures' accelerator program and 5G Open Innovation Lab's spring 2022 cohort, with 5G Open Innovation Lab participating in their Series A.

Shabodi is gaining considerable exposure from significant North American 5G enterprise application enablement industry players. It suggests that Shabodi will experience further growth in the next few years with its groundbreaking technology.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

