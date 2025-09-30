Shabodi Device Swap API Passes GSMA Open Gateway Certification Program

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi is pleased to share that Device Swap API, delivered through its Programmable Network Platform, NetAware, has passed the GSMA Open Gateway Certification Program, marking a significant step forward in advancing the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the broader Network API ecosystem.

The Device Swap API plays a critical role in device lifecycle management, enabling secure, efficient, and standardized device transitions. This helps customers in the banking industry prevent fraud in financial transactions and maintain a smooth customer experience.

This certification ensures mobile operators, enterprises, and aggregators can integrate Shabodi's NetAware solutions with confidence—accelerating onboarding, minimizing integration risks, and fostering innovation across the telecom ecosystem.

"By aligning with both the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the CAMARA Project, Shabodi underscores its commitment to building a trusted, future-ready Network API ecosystem—empowering enterprises and service providers to unlock the full potential of advanced networks," said Harpreet Geekee, Co-Founder and CTO of Shabodi. "This is the first of its many Open Gateway/CAMARA APIs that are going through the certification," Mr.Geekee added.

About Shabodi:

Shabodi NetAware is the industry's first programmable network platform, providing applications with access to mobile operators' network services via industry-compliant and industry-specific APIs. NetAware's developer-centric APIs automate and streamline the complex interactions between applications and networks, assuring seamless portability of network-aware applications across multi-access, multi-vendor public and private networks. We accelerate innovation and monetization opportunities for application developers and service providers.

