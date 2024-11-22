SHABOOZEY NAMED SOUNDEXCHANGE 2024 BREAKOUT ARTIST

Celebrating the meteoric rise and success of the acclaimed singer/songwriter

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange announced today that Shaboozey has been honored as a SoundExchange Breakout Artist. The honor recognizes his undeniable success in 2024, from his now ubiquitous smash single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and latest album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, to his standout appearances on Beyoncé's star-studded country album, Cowboy Carter and more.

Shaboozey receives the SoundExchange Breakout Artist Award. (Photo credit: JJ Tanaka)

"Shaboozey has literally changed the game, marrying hip-hop and country music to create a unique sound that has rocketed him into the consciousness of the mainstream," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "He's a prolific creator, unafraid of pairing big, exciting hooks with relatable storytelling and staging memorable live performances. We are proud to present Shaboozey with the SoundExchange Breakout Artist Award, and we can't wait to see what he does next."

"Thank you to SoundExchange for this honor and naming me 2024's Breakout Artist," Shaboozey said. "It's been an incredibly fulfilling year with still, lots to come, and I deeply respect the work that you do to ensure artists get paid fairly for the use of their work."

Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going is Shaboozey's third full-length album, featuring the hit single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." The track recently marked its 18th consecutive week at No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100, which is the longest in history by a solo artist with no accompanying credited acts.

The first-ever Black artist to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the Hot 100, Shaboozey will headline the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon on at the Detroit Lions' annual holiday football game airing November 28 on CBS. His North American tour wraps December 16 in Philadelphia. A January 18 visit to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House will kick off his 2025, when he already has plans laid out for a March European tour. Full info on Shaboozey's tour dates can be found at americandogwood.com.

About Shaboozey

6X GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey is building his own world, carving a lane in the alternative country and hip-hop space. Born to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in the small town of Woodbridge, Virginia, the multi-faceted artist grew up on an eclectic mix of music encompassing classic hip-hop and R&B, to country and blues icons like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and Lead Belly, to master lyricists, such as Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen. A true crossover artist, he began his epic rise to stardom with two standout features on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER—the only artist with multiple appearances on the album. His latest body of work, the critically acclaimed RIAA-gold certified masterpiece Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and was praised by Rolling Stone for "honoring country tradition and moving it forward." NPR calls him "the future of country music," and the Los Angeles Times crowned him as "the breakout country artist of the year." The album's breakthrough anthem, the 6X RIAA-Platinum certified, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" holds the record for the longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 ever by a solo artist while also topping Billboard's Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay Chart, and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. The single has accumulated over a billion streams across DSPs and made history making Shaboozey the first Black male artist to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Hot 100. He has earned nominations for the upcoming 2025 GRAMMY® Awards in the general field (Best New Artist & Song of the Year), country (Best Country Song & Best Country Solo Performance), and rap (Best Melodic Rap Performance) categories. He won the New Artist of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024 awards at the People's Choice Country Awards, garnered Best New Artist and Song of the Summer nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and is nominated for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards. He was also named a TIME100 NEXT honoree and Billboard Country Power Player. Highlighting not only his musical vision but also his commitment to influencing modern culture, Shaboozey debuted his collaboration for YSL Beauty's MYSLF Le Parfum for a groundbreaking campaign. Honoring his Virginia roots, Shaboozey continues the region's long-standing tradition of prolific creativity by expanding the scope of contemporary hip-hop, introducing modern Americana to a global audience, and bringing a unique sense of artistry to the world. His debut headline tour "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going" sold out in every market ahead of its launch, and he is currently performing in arenas in support of Jelly Roll's "Beautifully Broken" tour.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 700,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $11 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

