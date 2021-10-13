Shachar Orren appointed Co-Founder of Website Experience Platform EX.CO

During her tenure as CMO, Orren led the company's rebranding process from Playbuzz to EX.CO, and oversaw global marketing, brand and communications and creative strategy for the company's leading clients (including some of the world's biggest media companies and brands such as Nasdaq, Audi, VICE, Hearst, MLB, Sky News and more), as well as global strategic partnerships.

Tom Pachys, EX.CO's CEO & Co-Founder shared, "Since EX.CO's inception Shachar has always been a very meaningful part of the company, a true partner to our growth, and integral to building the vision and future of EX.CO. The transition to official Co-Founder at this stage is a natural and important step as we continue to transform the way audiences interact with businesses' websites. It's a unique opportunity to continue building EX.CO alongside Shachar as a Co-Founder, having worked side-by-side with her for years, thus giving me complete confidence that I've made the best choice."

Before joining EX.CO, Orren was a journalist and senior editor in two of Israel's leading newspapers. In her free time, she speaks to students at top universities about marketing trends, and how to create a meaningful dialogue between companies and their audiences.

For more information about EX.CO's website experience platform and full suite of interactive digital experiences, visit our website at EX.CO or follow us on LinkedIn .

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the global platform powering billions of website interactions that help companies grow. With an always-on, dynamic layer of experiences easily integrated across owned digital assets, EX.CO changes the way companies interact with their audiences to drive business results. Founded in 2012, the company today has employees around the world, clients such as ViacomCBS, Audi, VICE, and Sky and funding by investors including The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North and firstime.

Media Contact:

Avery Kaye

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EX.CO

Related Links

http://EX.CO

