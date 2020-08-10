Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton Adds Litigation, Transactional Expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP has added four attorneys in its Texas and Tennessee offices, bolstering its entertainment and construction litigation and transactional practices.

Joining the firm's Nashville office is entertainment transactional partner Christian Barker. Commercial/construction litigation partner Matt Motes and associate Bryan Kelly join the Fort Worth office, and transactional associate Jackie Wilhite joins in Houston. The additions are just the latest for Shackelford. In July, the firm added a total of eight intellectual property, M&A, commercial litigation, and transactional attorneys in Dallas and Houston.

"Our firm is committed to the long-term success of our clients," said firm founder John Shackelford . "We are always looking at how we can add to our overall client offerings. These four attorneys, as well as other recent additions to the firm, will allow us to continue to provide the quality service that is a hallmark of this firm."

Mr. Barker represents artists, songwriters, producers, independent record labels, independent music publishing companies, and boutique artist management companies nationwide. He also has experience in family law matters involving disputed intellectual property assets. He is the immediate past president of the Tennessee Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division. He joins Shackelford from Lewis Thomason.

Mr. Motes represents general contractors, builders, subcontractors, developers, suppliers, and owners in real estate and construction litigation. He is a former chair of the Tarrant County Bar Association Construction Law Section and is a member of the National Association of Home Builders, Texas Association of Builders, and the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association. He joins the firm from Decker Jones.

Mr. Kelly's construction practice touches all areas of construction law from commercial entities to single-family and large, multifamily residential project clients. He joins Shackelford from Decker Jones.

Ms. Wilhite joins the firm from Baker Donelson. Her practice involves contract negotiation in the commercial and non-profit sector involving compliance/ethics, bankruptcy, foreclosures, and employment law.

Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP is a general business, aviation and entertainment law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelford.law.

