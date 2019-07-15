Shadow Ventures Announces Headliners of 2019 Summit in Atlanta Exploring Trends, Transformation of CRE/AEC Industries Through Technology

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets, announced today that the country's top CRE and AEC tech experts will speak at their annual Shadow Summit conference in Atlanta, GA on September 17th-18th. Among the top innovators speaking at the conference are; Sohin Chinoy, head of Global Digital Strategy at CBRE; Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust; and Manny Fernandez, founder of SF Angels Group. Shadow Ventures' annual conference is dedicated to the leading edge of innovation in the built environment.

"This is not your typical CRE tech conference. This is the event where attendees can directly interface and 'geek out' with the industry's gamechangers," said Shadow Ventures' CEO K.P. Reddy. "This conference digs deep into real innovation and tech solutions to provide a glimpse into the future of technology for the AEC/CRE markets. Our speakers will give invaluable insight into how technology will disrupt the real estate landscape. The goal is to give attendees what we call 'an unfair advantage' over competitors and industry leaders."

The theme of this year's Summit, "Reality Check: What works and what doesn't" will be geared towards real estate and tech professionals who are at the top of their game and want to continue leading the industry. The Summit will include topics that focus on The New Age of Tech-Enabled Real Estate, What "the Cloud" Actually Changes, Designing for Resiliency, How Modern Businesses are Managing Privacy & Security Vendor Risk, and The Future of AEC: Integration.

Sohin Chinoy currently heads Global Digital Strategy at CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. Sohin advises CBRE's global business leadership on where to embrace technology, business model and data innovations to enhance efficiency and to maintain market leadership.

Kabir Barday is the CEO of OneTrust which recently raised a Series A round of funding of $200 million at a $1.3 billion valuation. In three years, Barday has built OneTrust into the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. Recently Barday was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Southeast, and OneTrust was listed as Atlanta Business Chronicle's #1 fastest-growing company in Atlanta. In addition, the firm was named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

Manny Fernandez is the founder of SF Angels Group, an angel investment group currently investing in high growth San Francisco/Silicon Valley startups. Mr. Fernandez is known as a Silicon Valley angel investor, serial entrepreneur and has been featured on CNBC's Make Me A Millionaire Inventor, and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

This year's Shadow Summit will be sponsored by Improving, Shibumi, JBB/Thrux, OneTrust, Thornton Tomasetti, BEK, InfoTycoon, CREtech, Hive, Multifamily Leadership, and Walter P Moore.

About Shadow Ventures

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in underserved markets where strategic capital is scarce. Our process and ecosystem are driven by both experience and technology to provide best-in-market returns for our investors and unparalleled opportunities for our companies. Please visit https://shadow.vc/ for more information.

