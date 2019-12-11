Shadow Ventures Announces New Leadership in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Philadelphia

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Ventures, a U.S. based technology venture capital firm focused on investing in seed-stage startups disrupting the $40 trillion real estate and construction markets, announced today four new members for its Strategic Advisory Council. The members form an elite group of influential leaders with robust and diverse backgrounds, committed to the development of innovative technologies to advance the industries of the "built world." The announcement was made by Shadow Ventures' founder and CEO, K.P. Reddy, noted real estate and construction investor, serial entrepreneur, and technologist.

"When we set out to create the council, we knew we wanted a group with proven ability to drive real change, not just industry background." Mr. Reddy said. "With his group, we've done that. It's rare to have a former economic advisor to the President as well as three leaders with proven entrepreneurial/investment track records in multiple industries involved in a seed-stage VC firm. We think their curiosity and imagination about how technology can improve the worlds of real estate design, construction, operations and management coupled with their ability to influence widespread adoption make them a wonderful resource for our portfolio companies as well as our executive team."

The new members are: Brian P. McGowan, former Economic Development Advisor to President Obama and CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, a public/private partnership created to advance economic growth and competitiveness for the Puget Sound region; Bob Vanech, CFO and Business Development Manager of TREBEL, the world's first licensed music service to deliver downloadable music for free by combining digital advertising and social payment technologies, and former Co-Founder of CADFORCE, an A/E design and production services firm (exited to Neilsoft). Craig M. Deitelzweig, CEO of national CRE investor, operator and developer Marx Realty; And Brandon R. Huffman, Managing Director for Rubenstein Partners, a registered investment advisor and fund advisor for a series of private equity funds focused on office investments throughout the United States.

The new Council members bring a national footprint to Shadow with a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Philadelphia with plans to expand to Toronto in early 2020. Each member will actively advise on sourcing investment opportunities and diligence matters and be a key advisory resource on growth and strategy for Shadow's portfolio of investments.

"What we're most excited about with the Council is the immediate value they're going to bring to the entrepreneurs we invest in. They will serve our founders in a big and meaningful way and create unique advantages they can't get anywhere else," said Nick Durham, Senior Associate and Council liaison for Shadow Ventures.

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved real estate and construction markets. Our process and ecosystem are driven by both experience as investors, entrepreneurs and technologists to provide best-in-market returns for our investors and unparalleled opportunities for our startups.

