Shadow Ventures Hires Noted AEC Expert Matt Ohlman as Chief Technology Officer, Expanding Tech Start-Up Team

ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets, announced that AEC-technology strategist and former Managing Partner of FiveBox Matt Ohlman has joined the company as the firm's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Matt Ohlman

Matt Ohlman has more than 15 years of experience with a wealth of AEC-specific technology expertise as a software engineer. He has previously worked with Infotycoon, Kahua, Stellaro, and Compliance 360. He has also done enterprise work for the Mayo Clinic, Cox Business and Hitachi Automotive. Ohlman will be working with CEO K.P. Reddy to bring leadership coaching to the founders of Shadow Ventures' portfolio companies in the architecture, engineering and construction fields, as well as spearheading the firm's next accelerator cohort.

"Throughout his career, Matthew has been at the forefront of the rapid shift to cloud-based technology and the exponential possibilities that shift brings," said Reddy. "Armed with more than 15 years of experience and extensive software engineering knowledge, he is passionate about building engineering teams and products that push the boundaries of technology in order to transform an industry. Likewise, seed stage investing requires hands-on technical expertise to diligence and support our startups, and Matthew brings a wealth of domain specific technology experience, having created a variety of software solutions for the AEC industry."

While at FiveBox, a leading software services firm in Atlanta, Ohlman was responsible for leading in-house engineering, sales and operations teams to create and execute his clients' software vision. Ohlman specialized in full stack software development and product design services focusing on well-designed UI/UX, high quality architecture and on-time delivery. During his tenure at FiveBox, Ohlman bootstrapped the business to nearly $2 million in annual revenue and became known in the AEC community for not only understanding software, but also understanding how the industry can use and be innovated by technology due to his practical, inside knowledge and experience.

In addition to his work at FiveBox, Ohlman recently served as the Software Architect at Sports Challenge Network, Inc. where he led a team of engineers to create a scalable software architecture that collects data from proprietary IoT devices deployed in seven countries. Under his direction, the team also created consumer facing mobile and web applications that provided real-time virtual engagement for consumers participating in recreational sport experiences. Prior to Sports Challenge Network, Ohlman worked with several AEC startups in the Atlanta area.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Shadow Ventures to work alongside K.P. and the team," said Ohlman. "This organization has a vision to fundamentally change the way startups can operate and be successful in underserved markets. Having had the opportunity to build technology for many years in the AEC industry, I am especially looking forward to working with this incredible team to drive transformative changes to technology in this industry and other vital markets traditionally underserved by strategic capital."

Ohlman received his BS in Computer Science with High Honors from Georgia Institute of Technology and has been a mentor at The Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech, where he advised companies and entrepreneurs on software architecture, development and product management. Ohlman has also been a noted conference speaker throughout the Atlanta region.

About Shadow Ventures

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in underserved markets where strategic capital is scarce. Our process and ecosystem are driven by both experience and technology to provide best-in-market returns for our investors and unparalleled opportunities for our companies.

Please visit https://shadow.vc/ for more information.

CONTACT: Great Ink Communications– 212-741-2977

Roxanne Donovan: 216329@email4pr.com

Eric Gerard: 216329@email4pr.com

Eric Nizguretsky: 216329@email4pr.com

Francisco Miranda: 216329@email4pr.com

SOURCE Shadow Ventures

Related Links

https://shadow.vc

