Shadow Ventures Taps Former BuiltWorlds Leader Nick Durham for Senior Chicago Post

ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets, announced that strategist, marketing guru and former BuiltWorlds' leader Nick Durham has joined the company as Senior Associate, expanding the company's presence in Chicago. Durham has more than eight years of experience working with startups in the built environment, including his leadership role at BuiltWorlds, and will be working with CEO K.P. Reddy on the company's fund as well as serving as a sales and marketing advisor for Shadow Ventures' portfolio companies.

Nick Durham

"Nick's impressive breadth of work in the startup and real estate industries are tremendously valuable, especially considering what our portfolio companies are doing," said K.P. Reddy, Shadow Ventures' CEO. "It's rare to find both in-depth knowledge and tactical experience working with startups operating in the built environment and also marketing them with real success. He knows what success looks like and he's familiar with the obstacles faced in undercapitalized markets."

Nick Durham became known in the built environment while serving as the Director of Communications at BuiltWorlds, a startup media company devoted to advancing tech and innovation in the architecture, engineering, and construction space. Durham was responsible for spearheading growth in their 20+ annual events, overseeing editorial and research departments, and productizing many different initiatives beyond events. His lineage in the built environment goes deeper than BuiltWorlds, his father runs a family construction business and he was heavily involved in the day-to-day operations early in his career.

In addition to his work at BuiltWorlds, Durham recently served as the Director of Marketing at PrintWithMe, a printing technology company revolutionizing the $10 billion personal printing market. Durham helped pioneer their go-to-market strategies in the multifamily and student housing sectors. Durham has also been a featured speaker on communications and entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Miami University, the National Association of Home Builders, and the SHIELD entrepreneur program (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam).

"I am genuinely ecstatic to join Shadow and work alongside K.P. and the team," said Mr. Durham. "I met K.P. after recruiting him for a speaking opportunity at a BuiltWorlds event and we knew we were going to eventually collaborate. There is a ridiculous amount of opportunity for startups operating in the BuiltTech space and we're both passionate about that. I'm grateful for the chance to work with the firm's fund, LPs, and impressive portfolio companies."

Durham is also the founder of The Social Introvert, a communications skills program for technical founders and introverted leaders. As part of his new role, Durham will bring direct leadership coaching to the founders of each of the companies that are part of Shadow Labs and are in Shadow Ventures' portfolio.

About Shadow Ventures

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in underserved markets where strategic capital is scarce. Our process and ecosystem are driven by both experience and technology to provide best-in-market returns for our investors and unparalleled opportunities for our companies.

Please visit https://shadow.vc/ for more information.

CONTACT: Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977

Roxanne Donovan, Eric Gerard, Eric Nizguretsky, Francisco Miranda: 214114@email4pr.com

SOURCE Shadow Ventures

Related Links

https://shadow.vc

