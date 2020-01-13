Shadow Ventures Taps Welzoo Co-Founder and Real Estate Professional Zach Firestone to Expand New York Presence

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets, announced that Welzoo Co-Founder Zach Firestone has joined the company as Associate, expanding the company's presence in the New York metro area. Firestone will be working closely with the Shadow Team on sourcing deals for investment, growing Shadow's presence locally, and working with new and existing partners throughout the Northeast.

"Zach's experience in the New York startup and real estate industries are tremendously valuable to Shadow," said K.P. Reddy, Shadow Ventures Founder and CEO. "New York has a robust startup ecosystem in our space as well as many active real estate investors who are interested in exploring and integrating transformative technologies for their properties. Zach will do a wonderful job working with local entrepreneurs, fellow VCs and forward-thinking real estate operators."

Zach Firestone became known in the start-up environment while serving as the co-founder of Welzoo, a startup that created a free platform to support non-profits and student organizations. After his tenure at Welzoo, Firestone held consulting roles at early stage startups including Charidy, Gigameet and MeVee. At these firms, Firestone worked with CEOs / CIOs on growth, strategy, investor relations and business development models.

In addition to his startup experience, Firestone worked at Meridian Capital Group where he arranged financing for real estate acquisitions and facilitated sales of multi-million-dollar assets including multi-family and development properties. While at Meridian, Firestone was named among Real Estate Weekly's "2018's Rising Stars of Real Estate" and Top 100 Magazine's "Top 100 People in Real Estate."

"I am truly excited to join Shadow and build out our presence in the Northeast," said Mr. Firestone. "This organization has a vision to fundamentally change the way startups operate and take advantage of underserved markets. Having participated in PropTech-focused VC investments at Green Egg Ventures and TVC, I am looking forward to applying my past experiences to drive transformative changes for the firm and in the broader industry."

About Shadow Ventures

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in underserved markets where strategic capital is scarce. Our process and ecosystem are driven by both experience and technology to provide best-in-market returns for our investors and unparalleled advantages for our startups.

Please visit https://shadow.vc/ for more information.

