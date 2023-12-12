Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta relocates to new, state-of-the-art lab and surgery center

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

12 Dec, 2023

Serving as SGF Atlanta's hub, SGF's new Atlanta - Sandy Springs location is full-service, featuring an onsite lab and surgery center with state-of-the-art technology.

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) today opened its doors in a new, state-of-the-art clinic, laboratory, and surgical suite in Sandy Springs. Serving as SGF Atlanta's flagship location, the new space occupies the 4th floor of the newly renovated Commons at Lake Hearn medical office complex.

"We are thrilled to welcome our patients into this top-tier, expanded space," shares Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of SGF Atlanta. "At SGF, everything we do is with our patients' best interest and well-being in mind, so when they walk through our doors, we want them to immediately feel welcome, at ease, and that they've come to the right place to start their family-building journey."

Nearly doubling its footprint, SGF's new Atlanta - Sandy Springs location is full-service, featuring an onsite lab and surgery center with state-of-the-art technology. The facility is conveniently located near Northside Hospital with easy access to I-285 and GA-400.

"The demand for high-quality, evidence-based fertility care is only going up, so this new space will rise to that occasion and accommodate the needs of our patients now and well into the future," adds Pavna Brahma, M.D., FACOG, who serves as IVF Director for SGF Atlanta. "With one of the largest and most advanced IVF laboratories in the Southeast, our patients will continue to experience the proven results and personalized approach that make SGF a national leader in our field."

SGF Atlanta provides a full range of diagnostic and treatment options to help individuals and couples achieve their family-building goals. In addition to the new AtlantaSandy Springs location, the regional practice offers convenient locations in AlpharettaBuckhead – Piedmont, and Marietta.    

Patients of SGF Atlanta can choose to enroll in the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options. 

