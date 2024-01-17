Shady Grove Fertility named Castle Connolly's 2024 #1 physician practice for reproductive care

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announced today that 27 physicians have been awarded a 2024 Top Doctor or Rising Star status by Castle Connolly, making SGF the private practice with the most top doctors in reproductive medicine care nationally.

"Our SGF practices are dedicated to excellence in all aspects of the patient journey – from our commitment to individualized care, to our state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge research, and our innovative financial programs," shares Jeanne E. O'Brien, M.D., who provides patient care at SGF's Rockville, Maryland, location. "I am grateful for this recognition by Castle Connolly as it speaks to the trust we have earned as a center of excellence in fertility care and most importantly, the daily commitment of our care teams to helping each patient achieve a family."

In addition to SGF's national recognition, Castle Connolly also recognizes SGF as the #1 physician practice for reproductive endocrinology in Virginia.

"At SGF, we take the time to get to know our patients and account for their individual needs to help them navigate the journey – that's the kind of personalized care we are known for," shares Erika B. Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D., medical director at SGF Richmond. "I am grateful to Castle Connolly in recognizing our team for creating an inclusive atmosphere with proven success rates in helping people build their families."

Castle Connolly is a leading research and information resource for patients looking to connect with the best healthcare. Careful screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. 

SGF's physicians who received recognition by Castle Connolly: 

  • Johanna Archer, V.M.D., M.S., M.D.
  • Pavna K. Brahma, M.D.
  • Anate A. Brauer, M.D.
  • Stephanie Brownridge, M.D. – Rising Star
  • Nancy Durso, M.D.
  • Michael Edelstein, M.D.
  • Melissa A. Esposito, M.D.
  • Erika B. Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D.
  • Eric D. Levens, M.D.
  • Valerie Libby, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Shruti Malik, M.D.
  • Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Jennifer E. Mersereau, M.D., MSCI
  • Kimberly S. Moon, M.D.
  • Shona Murray, M.D.
  • Anitha S. Nair, M.D.
  • Anne B. Namnoum, M.D.
  • Kara Khanh-Ha D. Nguyen, M.D., M.P.H.
  • Jeanne E. O'Brien, M.D.
  • Shayne Plosker, M.D.
  • Cassandra Roeca, M.D. – Rising Star
  • Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. – Rising Star
  • Nanette Santoro, M.D.
  • Robert Setton, M.D.
  • Paul R. Shin, M.D.
  • Brad Swelstad, M.D.
  • Eric A. Widra, M.D.

