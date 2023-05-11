Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), industry leader in egg freezing technology, now Official Fertility Partner of Gotham FC

As the Official Fertility Partner of the Gotham FC professional women's soccer team, SGF will provide players with fertility preservation and other family-building benefits and education.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a proud partner practice of US Fertility and industry leader in fertility preservation, is now the Official Fertility Partner of the Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). SGF recognizes the tremendous opportunity to be a part of helping female athletes find a balance between career and family and is proud to support them on their family planning and building journeys.

"Companies are recognizing that one of the best ways to attract and retain top talent is by offering fertility preservation and other family-building benefits," shares Anate Brauer, M.D., IVF director of SGF New York. "We want to empower players to take hold of their future fertility as they continue their career paths as professional athletes and role models for so many fans."

"Egg freezing technology has significantly evolved over the last decade," says Stephanie Brownridge, M.D., reproductive endocrinologist at SGF New York. "SGF has been a consistent leader in this evolution and has published extensive data on egg freeze and thaw outcomes. Players and fans alike can trust our expertise as one of the leading egg freezing programs in the nation."

"Through our partnership with Shady Grove Fertility, we are providing our players, coaches and staff with access to premier fertility care and empowering them with autonomy in their plans for reproduction," said Gotham FC Acting President Nan Vogel.

