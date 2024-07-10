SHAED Launches CommercialEVs.com Powered by RETISIO Commerce

FRISCO, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RETISIO Inc., a leading provider of innovative e-commerce solutions, is proud to announce that SHAED's marketplace for commercial electric vehicles, has chosen RETISIO's Commerce Platform to launch www.commercialEVs.com. This strategic collaboration underscores RETISIO's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions.

RETISIO Inc. powers Commercialevs.com

SHAED, which stands for Shared, Hydrogen, Autonomous, Electric, and Distribution sought a robust e-commerce platform that can support its dynamic growth and diverse stakeholder needs. RETISIO Commerce stood out for its ability to facilitate B2B commerce with additional capabilities including multiple sites for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), upfitters, dealers, and other key partners.

Key factors in SHAED's decision included RETISIO Commerce's reactive microservices architecture and comprehensive management consoles, which enable seamless development and deployment of OEM-specific catalogue management capabilities and workflows. Additionally, the platform's ease of integration with SHAED's existing quote system was a significant advantage, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition.

"RETISIO platform empowers our AI-driven vision of sustainable transportation and marketplace. By integrating our proprietary algorithms, RETISIO provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop marketplace for a wide range of stakeholders, including integrators, service providers, and end-user customers. We are thrilled to partner with AIEnterprise to harness the capabilities of RETISIO's Marketplace product to drive our platform forward," said Masaood Yunus, Co-founder and CTO at SHAED.

"We are thrilled to partner with SHAED to launch their new digital commerce marketplace platform," said Sudhanshu Mohan, the Co-Founder and CEO at RETISIO, he added, "The seamless integration and robust capabilities of RETISIO Commerce will drive growth for SHAED and support their commitment to green technology. We look forward to facilitating SHAED's efforts in decarbonizing logistics and promoting sustainable transportation practices, contributing to a greener future."

The implementation started in January, and CommercialEVs.com is launched within a short go-live span of just 5 months, this marks a significant milestone for our SI partner AIEnterprise Inc., delivering on RETISIO's promise of LIVE in FIVE.

About RETISIO Inc.: RETISIO Inc. provides state-of-the-art e-commerce platform tailored to meet the needs of various industries, driving digital transformation and growth. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and robust performance, RETISIO empowers businesses to enhance their digital presence and operational efficiency.

About SHAED: Founded by an industry expert, SHAED is transforming mobility with a unique platform that speeds up the shift from traditional engines to electric and sustainable vehicles in the commercial sector. It focuses on Shared, Hydrogen, Autonomous, Electric, and Distribution technologies to promote sustainable transportation through education, digitization, and AI recommendations.

