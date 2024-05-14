SHAED Unveils Mobility Platform, Backed by $5.7M in Seed Funding

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAED, a pioneering platform that enables the future of mobility, is proudly unveiling its first marketplace product, CommercialEVs.com. This product is part of a first-of-its-kind solution aimed at transforming the transportation industry. SHAED's innovative approach connects all stakeholders and stages within the lifecycle of commercial vehicles, seamlessly integrating the physical, technological, and operational aspects of mobility.

SHAED, which stands for Shared, Hydrogen, Autonomous, Electric, and Distribution, is redefining the way we think about sustainable transportation through education, the digitization of legacy processes, and AI-driven recommendation engines.

The Journey: From Concept to Ecosystem

The SHAED team draws on extensive experience from all aspects of the commercial transportation sector. Recognizing the disruptions and challenges inherent to this evolving industry, the SHAED platform creates a collaborative environment, leading with its marketplace solution. The SHAED marketplace is the first product launched from its robust roadmap, which offers a comprehensive solution addressing:

Product Lifecycle: Starting with the initial concept and continuing through manufacturing, upfitting, charging, and support services, SHAED's product roadmap covers the entire vehicle journey from acquisition to disposition.

Software and Tools: SHAED recognizes that the shift to sustainable energy disrupts traditional processes and tools. The company's solution facilitates the digitization of legacy processes, leveraging modern architecture to infuse AI into workflows, streamlining operations, and enabling automation.

Sustainable and Profitable: SHAED's platform empowers businesses to transition responsibly to sustainable solutions, catering to users at every stage of the process. By optimizing the customer journey, SHAED enables users to reduce their carbon footprint today while enhancing profitability for tomorrow.

CommercialEVs.com Marketplace

SHAED is thrilled to announce the launch of CommercialEVs.com, an innovative marketplace crafted on modern platform architecture. Its product infrastructure fosters engagement among all stakeholders in a standardized, collaborative environment, simplifying the successful deployment of EVs at scale. With a dedicated focus on providing comprehensive resources, education, and performance transparency, SHAED is committed to empowering businesses to embrace sustainable mobility solutions.

The Power of AI and Future Growth

SHAED's platform is built to accommodate the accelerating capabilities of AI, providing the framework for future recommendation engines and delivering a seamless end-to-end digital experience. Developed collaboratively by top-tier developers and industry experts, SHAED is finely tuned to address and adapt to specialized challenges inherent in the mobility sector.

From Industry to Ecosystem

Clean energy vehicles necessitate a departure from conventional problem-solving approaches within specific industries toward embracing an ecosystem mindset, characterized by interoperability across multiple domains. SHAED's ecosystem harnesses a diverse array of expertise, resources, and perspectives to confront the intricate challenges within mobility, transcending traditional industry silos. The mobility platform fosters a dynamic and adaptive environment, facilitating rapid scaling and adaptation as new technology emerges.

People-Centered Progress

SHAED's vision is not just about technology and infrastructure but about people. By fostering meaningful conversations and offering solutions that address real-world needs, SHAED empowers businesses and individuals with the essential tools to navigate the evolving landscape of sustainable mobility.

"SHAED's mission aligns with the urgency of our times, catalyzing the shift towards a sustainable future. By fusing the most advanced technologies, we're not just predicting the future; we're actively creating it. Our platform doesn't just adapt to changes; it drives them, ensuring that every participant in the mobility ecosystem can thrive amidst rapid evolution," said Ryan Pritchard, CEO.

Series Seed Funding

SHAED has been funded by a $5.7 million Seed Preferred round, which closed in 2023 and was led by EnerTech Capital, along with Powerhouse Ventures, Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pritchard Companies, and two undisclosed corporate strategic partners.

