Shae'Seasons Presents the Lovers and Friends Ball: A Celebration of Self-Love

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to tap into your inner King and Queen and celebrate self-love? Look no further than the Lovers and Friends Ball presented by Shae'Seasons. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 320 N E St Suite #106 in San Bernardino, CA from 7pm to 12am.

The Lovers and Friends Ball is all about looking and feeling your best. Attendees can dress up from head to toe and join Shae'Seasons for a fun-filled evening of dancing, music, and photo booths. This is a rare opportunity to dress to the nines and let attendees show off their style and confidence. As many people all know, looking good leads to feeling good, and when you feel good, it is easier to connect with yourself and loved ones. The Lovers and Friends Ball by Shae'Seasons is a one-of-a-kind experience that invites attendees to tap into their inner King and Queen and celebrate themselves in a room filled with like-minded individuals.

The event will feature delicious food from 7pm-9pm, with a cash bar available throughout the evening. General admission tickets are priced at $71.99, which includes a night of love, celebration, dancing, DJ, and photo booths. For those looking for a VIP experience, tickets are priced at $98.99, which includes all the previously mentioned perks along with a taco catering experience and four free signature drinks of your choosing.

Shae'Seasons encourages all Millennials in the area to check out the event so they don't miss the Lovers and Friends Ball. Tickets for the celebration of self-love and healthy relationships are available online until sold out. Join a community of like-minded people, potential friends, and more. Start your journey to a more loving and connected life with Shae'Seasons. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.shaeseasons.com.

About Shae'Seasons

Shae'Seasons is a company dedicated to promoting self-love and healthy relationships in the Inland Empire of California. Their love coaching services and personalized events, including couples retreats and singles nights, are designed to help individuals and couples build deeper connections and lead a fulfilling life in the modern age. With comprehensive relationship services and staff who are committed to providing honest, compassionate, and confidential support, Shae'Seasons is proud to be a resource for the community.

Contact Information

Name: Shae Fields

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (909) 909-7272

SOURCE Shae'Seasons