SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & COMPONENTS SUITED FOR OEM AND MAINTENANCE APPLICATIONS

News provided by

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Nov 11, 2025, 09:20 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a wide range of standard and custom shaft collars, couplings, and mounting devices that are suited for use in robotic systems and equipment.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components include one- and two-piece shaft collars, the Staff-LokTM hinged collars which open-close easily by hand, Micro-Adjustable collars, rigid couplings, precision sleeve couplings and adapters. Ideally suited for OEM design and maintenance applications, the firm manufactures over 4,000 standard parts.

Continue Reading
Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are ideally suited for OEM design and maintenance applications. The firm manufactures over 4,000 standard parts and has an extensive custom machining capability.
Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are ideally suited for OEM design and maintenance applications. The firm manufactures over 4,000 standard parts and has an extensive custom machining capability.

Available in a wide range of materials, sizes, and configurations, Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components can also be manufactured to customer specifications. Parts are available in steel, paintable steel, anodized aluminum in colors, brass, plastics, and other materials. Sizes range from 0.25" to 6" I.D., depending upon the part and material.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are priced according to configuration and quantity. This is the firm's 50th Anniversary.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551  FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & MOUNTS FEATURE ALL STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION

SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & MOUNTS FEATURE ALL STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION

Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full range of standard and custom stainless steel shaft collars, couplings, and mounts for use in food...
SHAFT COLLARS & RIGID COUPLINGS LARGE SIZES ARE DESIGNED FOR HEAVY EQUIPMENT

SHAFT COLLARS & RIGID COUPLINGS LARGE SIZES ARE DESIGNED FOR HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new line of shaft collars, flange collars, and rigid couplings offered in large sizes for building and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics