SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & COMPONENTS SUITED FOR OEM AND MAINTENANCE APPLICATIONS

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a wide range of standard and custom shaft collars, couplings, and mounting devices that are suited for use in robotic systems and equipment.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components include one- and two-piece shaft collars, the Staff-LokTM hinged collars which open-close easily by hand, Micro-Adjustable collars, rigid couplings, precision sleeve couplings and adapters. Ideally suited for OEM design and maintenance applications, the firm manufactures over 4,000 standard parts.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are ideally suited for OEM design and maintenance applications. The firm manufactures over 4,000 standard parts and has an extensive custom machining capability.

Available in a wide range of materials, sizes, and configurations, Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components can also be manufactured to customer specifications. Parts are available in steel, paintable steel, anodized aluminum in colors, brass, plastics, and other materials. Sizes range from 0.25" to 6" I.D., depending upon the part and material.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are priced according to configuration and quantity. This is the firm's 50th Anniversary.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director

P.O. Box 277

North Reading, MA 01864-0277

(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731

e-mail: [email protected]

www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.