Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. Given Cappies Award for Being Among Top 3 Best Full Service Concord Law Firms

CONCORD, N.H., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. was voted among the top three full service law firms in Greater Concord and the Capitol Region by readers of the Concord Insider, a monthly publication issued by the Concord Monitor.

The Concord Insider set out to determine the "best of the best" in the Capital Area in a range of business categories from restaurants to spas to law firms! Shaheen & Gordon is uniquely proud to be named among the best law firms around because this honor was decided by members of the public in the community in which we serve. We are especially grateful to our clients for considering our Firm when they voted for the Cappies!!!

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. serves the greater Concord community in a range of practice areas, including: Personal Injury, Criminal Law and DWI Defense; Family Law, Divorce and Custody; Estate Planning and Probate Matters; Workers' Compensation; Health Care and Business Law.

Shaheen & Gordon is among the largest Firms in Northern New England with Offices in Concord, Dover, and Manchester, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine. Visit us online at: https://www.shaheengordon.com/.

