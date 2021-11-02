ShaikhTech introduces Matterport's innovative AI digital twin technology to the UAE's real estate and construction market

Through the introduction of Matterport's 3D virtualisation technology in the region, ShaikhTech is facilitating remote monitoring capabilities for the construction and real estate sector by enabling virtual tours and the creation of 3D digital twin models using artificial intelligence (AI). The cutting-edge technology means that Matterport allows remote collaboration through digital twins by teams improving communication, speeding execution, reducing costs and reducing the carbon footprint.

Zeeshan Shaikh, CEO of ShaikhTech speaking at the 2021 GITEX conference stated: "We are honoured to have been selected to be part of 2021 GITEX Future Stars and have the opportunity to showcase this revolutionary technology leading the digitisation of the built world. A 3D digital twin of a property allows a 'one source of truth' which anyone can view and see the current status of any built space whether it is residential villas, commercial buildings, hotels, retail stores, factories, power plants, public transit. Particularly during the covid pandemic when travel was restricted, the Matterport technology was a God send allowing architectural and construction teams the freedom collaborate seamlessly across geographies."

Matterport, the industry standard for 3D digital twin capture has focused on honing the immersive 3D experience for a wide range of audiences, from individuals to Fortune 500 companies, located across more than 150 countries. Apart from real estate promotion, Matterport's technology has transformed capabilities in a variety of industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), facilities management, hospitality, interior design, insurance, restoration, retail, travel, and tourism.

Mr. Shaikh added: "In the wake of the National Transformation Plan, the real estate and infrastructure sectors in the UAE are booming and the importance of digital twins is becoming a business necessity. The trend we are seeing is that there is exceptional interest in the technology, and we now have numerous government entities, real estate developers and corporate clients that are adopting the technology for various industry use cases. With the world rapidly evolving and increasing its tech-dependency, Matterport's innovative 3D spatial data platform is helping to accelerate productivity, better inform decision-making, and deliver cost-savings within UAE's real estate and construction markets".

ShaikhTech is a Dubai based technology company involved in property technology (Proptech), virtual reality (VR) / augmented reality (AR) technologies, mobility, IOT and robotics sectors. It is the official partner in the Middle East for Matterport (Nasdaq: MTTR), the global leader in 3D VR technologies and 4k quality immersive VR tours. Shaikh Tech provides digital solutions that are beneficial for numerous sectors with a special focus on real estate, tourism, hospitality, retail, media, design, trade, logistics and are honoured to be part of Dubai's Industrial Strategy 'For the Good of Tomorrow'.

