ShAirForceOne, the Incomparable Exclusive Luxury Private Jet Group for Owner-Members Only, Confirms Its One-of-a-Kind New Member Rewards - Free Exotic Luxury Motorcars

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShAirForceTM has confirmed its inimitable New Member Thank You summer gifts available to those lucky enough to now be accepted into the ShAirForceOneTM Program, providing those who qualify with their free choice from a fine selection of primarily new Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls Royce motorcars.

"Yes, it's true!" said Paul Buckley, ShAirForce's Chief Marketing Officer. "ShAirForceOneTM is opulent private flight unlike any other, surprisingly at pricing that is astounding compared to other private flight options. ShAirForceOneTM fleet aircraft are finished with levels of splendor and comfort that, until now, only multi-billionaires and heads of state could afford and enjoy." He added, "In addition to providing the most exquisite, safe, secure, spacious flights, always nonstop anywhere we fly in the world, we now provide a unique and exciting equally incomparable New Member Reward opportunity as we continue to grow our by-invitation-only elite global membership."

ShAirForceOneTM aircraft interiors are extraordinarily exquisite, with levels of privacy, space and comfort like an expansive suite at a five-star resort. These are the most privileged and unique private country clubs, flying over and across the planet in the stratosphere. Spacious lounges are included, providing intellectually and business stimulating opportunities, when desired, to socialize at, and with, the highest levels of society. Memories of the soiree ambiance flying Concorde pale in comparison to the flight experience, safety, privacy, comfort, spaciousness, lavishness and wining and dining available on every ShAirForceOneTM flight. Fantasy becomes reality for those who qualify.

Incomparable private flight, available only to ShAirForceOneTM Owner-Members and their guests, is now combined with an exciting opportunity, at no additional cost, for ShAirForceOneTM Owner-Members to be gifted their choice of the most desired exotic motorcars in the world, while available. What's next?

Private aviation has evolved. Rather than small jets with exorbitant fees, ShAirForceTM offers its clients, at remarkable pricing, opulent exclusive shared private flight experiences on enormous, spacious, impeccably designed and finished new bespoke Airbus ACJ320, ACJ330 and ACJ350 private jet aircraft, available for fractional purchase and flight between major domestic and international metropolitan cities.

ShAirForceOneTM is an extraordinary private aircraft fleet, available exclusively to ShAirForceOneTM qualifying Owner-Members and their guests, for private flight unlike any other, on the world's largest private jets. ShAirForceOne™ Owner-Members and their guests never compromise on size, comfort, luxury, safety, security or quality of service.

ShAirForceOneTM counterintuitively couples incredible private jet aircraft ownership and flight, with pricing typically 44 percent to 94 percent less per passenger flight hour compared to flying on smaller jets using charter, membership, jet cards, standard fractional jet ownership, or full jet ownership.

