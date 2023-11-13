Shake and Illuminate, Unveiling the Dual Display on VOZOL Star 9000

News provided by

Vozol

13 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOZOL has unveiled its latest product: the Star 9000 in October 2023. Despite its compact size, this powerful disposable vape device has a capacity of up to 9000 puffs. Characterized by the first true shake-sensing interaction technology in a disposable vape, the Star 9000 is enhancing the vaping experience, setting a new benchmark for innovation and user convenience and making it one of the best disposable vapes on the market.

A feast for the eye

Continue Reading
The future is shaking
The future is shaking

The Star 9000 transcends functionality, emerging as a piece of art in itself. Minimalism is being redefined by Star 9000, with a marbling design that is full of fluidity, it satisfies the customer's pursuit of style and aesthetics, cementing its place as a trendsetter in the vaping industry. By minimizing the redundant,  Star 9000 strives to provide a more cost-efficient way of enjoying nicotine.

The Pinnacle of Consistency: S.I.L.C Technology

The introduction of S.I.L.C (Smooth, Identical, Long-lasting, Clean) technology marks a milestone in VOZOL's journey towards creating a market leading vaping experience. This technology guarantees a hyper-consistent taste from the first puff to the last, ensuring a smooth and satisfying session each time. The distinct aspects of S.I.L.C technology are a testament to VOZOL's commitment to delivering an experience that is as pleasing to the palate as it is long-lasting.

Shake-Sensing Interaction Technology

The Star 9000 introduces the market leading shake-sensing interaction technology, the first of its kind in a disposable vape. This standout feature enables users to conveniently monitor both battery and e-liquid levels with a simple shake of the device. No more guessing games—the intuitive design provides real-time updates, ensuring users can manage their device efficiently, making the vaping experience modern, efficient, and user-friendly.

Beyond these amazing features, Star 9000 has continues Vozol's original dust cap design, providing consumers with meticulous care for every detail. This aligns with Vozol's brand philosophy of always putting our users in the first place. Through the success of products like Gear10000 and Neon10000, Vozol consistently delivers various innovative product experiences to consumers. We believe Star9000 will also be an awe-inspiring journey into the world of vaping."

Business Cooperation: [email protected] 
Marketing Cooperation: [email protected]
For more information on their range of products, visit www.vozol.com

SOURCE Vozol

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.