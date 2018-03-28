SHAKE OFF COLD TEMPS WITH THESE HOT SPRING TRIP TIPS

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For students and families alike, spring break goes hand in hand with sun and fun. However, it often also means big crowds and higher prices. Internationally recognized travel expert and Editor-In-Chief of Travelgirl Magazine, Stephanie Oswald, understands how easy it is to experience a travel mishap. Whether you're traveling as a family or a beach bound college student, Stephanie is here to offer up her best tips to ensure your spring travel plans go smoothly.