SHAKE OFF COLD TEMPS WITH THESE HOT SPRING TRIP TIPS

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For students and families alike, spring break goes hand in hand with sun and fun. However, it often also means big crowds and higher prices. Internationally recognized travel expert and Editor-In-Chief of Travelgirl Magazine, Stephanie Oswald, understands how easy it is to experience a travel mishap. Whether you're traveling as a family or a beach bound college student, Stephanie is here to offer up her best tips to ensure your spring travel plans go smoothly.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82770241-spring-travel-tip-stress-free-getaway/
- Don't procrastinate- Comparison shop to plan the vacation of your dreams! Booking.com makes planning an adventure easy with nearly 1.5 million unique places to stay across every budget - from five-star hotels to beachside villas, cozy mountain cabins, houseboats, wellness retreats and more. Whether your style is après-ski or "get-me-to-the- beach!", you'll find exactly what you need. When searching for your accommodation – whether through the website or mobile app– check out the up-to-date reviews from guests who have stayed at the properties. That's 132 MILLION real reviews to help ensure that your travel experiences match your expectations. They also have an in-house customer service team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you're never stuck in a lurch.
- Be prepared- Travel insurance is always a great way to protect yourself. You can reimburse your non-refundable expenses if you have to cancel a trip due to illness, injury or extended travel delays. It also provides assistance for lost, stolen or delayed luggage. So for a stress-free spring break, be sure to protect your travel investment with coverage from Allianz Travel Insurance. Also, if you do fall ill while traveling, travel insurance will make sure you get the care you need at the right facility. This is especially important in international destinations where U.S. health insurance may not protect you.
- Spend & save: Rewards credit cards provide a great way for you to pay for an entire vacation with points earned from your everyday spending. To get the best card, look beyond the traditional credit card players. One card I highly recommend is PenFed Credit Union's new PenFed Pathfinder Rewards card. It has all the benefits of a high annual fee card – with no annual fee. You can earn up to 4x points on everyday travel, such as taxis, Ubers, tolls, subways — literally anything that moves you. And earn 1.5x points on everything else towards your next vacation on items such as groceries, gas, and entertainment. Travel benefits include: a $100 credit that covers the cost of Global Entry or TSA Precheck, a $100 credit for travel related charges like checked bags and seat upgrades and 25,000 Bonus Points when cardholders spend $2,500 within the first 90 days.
- BYOS. (Bring Your Own Snacks): Food and beverages are one of the biggest expenses on a vacation, so pack and bring your own snacks; you will save money! And make sure to check that your lodging has a fridge and microwave available. Also, do your travel Spring cleaning: Update all luggage tag contact info, repair anything broken, toss out anything that's seen its fair share of journeys. And while you're at it, check your IDs for expiration dates and renew as needed.
For more great travel tips please visit betterstuffforlife.com
MultiVu Media Relations, 800-653-5313 EXT. 3
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shake-off-cold-temps-with-these-hot-spring-trip-tips-300619690.html
SOURCE MultiVu
Share this article