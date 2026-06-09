Shake Shack (SHAK) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Shake Shack projected 3% to 5% same store sales growth in the second quarter on May 7, 2026. Twenty-six days later, those projections were gutted to 2.5% to 3%.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) investors lost approximately 9-10% of their holdings today after the company slashed its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $225-$235 million -- down from the $230-$245 million range it had presented to investors just 26 days earlier on May 7, 2026. Shareholders who suffered losses on their Shake Shack investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 7, 2026, CEO Rob Lynch told investors on the Q1 2026 earnings call: "We are broadening our 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $230 million to $245 million." On the same call, management reiterated guidance for restaurant-level margins at 23-23.5%. On June 2, 2026, the company revised full-year restaurant-level profit margins to 22-23% and cut EBITDA guidance to $225 million to $235 million. The stock fell approximately 9-10% in a single session.

The May 7 earnings call also issued second quarter revenue guidance of $424-$428 million. Today's revision lowered that figure to $415-$420 million -- a reduction of up to $13 million. Same-shack sales growth guidance dropped from 3-5% to 2.5-3% for the quarter.

Shareholders who lost money on SHAK are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SHAK Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SHAK investigation? A: Investors who purchased SHAK stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Shake Shack made materially false or misleading statements regarding its Q2 and FY 2026 financial outlook, including EBITDA, revenue, restaurant-level margins, and same-shack sales growth guidance. When revised figures were disclosed on June 2, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did SHAK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 9-10% on June 2, 2026, after the company disclosed material downward revisions to multiple Q2 and FY 2026 guidance metrics. Investors who purchased shares at previously guided levels may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do SHAK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my SHAK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SHAK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP