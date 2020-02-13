Shake Things Up at Tony Roma's® For National Romarita® Week

"The timeless Romarita® is a fan-favorite cocktail that has been a staple menu item for more than 20 years," said Bob Gallagher, Senior VP, Culinary & Retail at Tony Roma's. "This week long celebration raises a glass to Tony Roma's ongoing commitment to use only the best ingredients and create quality dining experiences that bring people together. This ongoing tradition at Tony Roma's will continue for years to come."

In the 1990's, Tony Roma's put a twist on the traditional margarita by introducing the world to its popular Romarita® line of beverages, and guests have been sippin' away globally ever since. At the center of the line is the Classic Romarita®, which is the perfect mix of Sauza® Gold tequila and Cointreau® topped off with a salted rim and a zesty garnish. The crafters of the Romarita® wanted to enhance every guest's pallet by implementing a drink designed to be paired with one of their guest's favorites, including the World-Famous Baby Back Ribs, savory Grilled Shrimp Skewers and the crispy Onion Loaf.

Shake things up this February by enjoying this irresistible deal at participating Tony Roma's locations, including: Orlando, Fla.; Sunny Isles, Fla.; Bloomington, Ill.; and Denver, Colo. Try one of Tony Roma's tasty creations – including the Romarita® – inside their modern dining private rooms, classic lounge area or outside patio area for a truly unique and flavorful experience.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

