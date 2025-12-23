SHAKE UP THE SELTZER AISLE: SWRL LAUNCHES AMERICA'S FIRST ZERO-SUGAR, 89-CALORIE "MAKGEOLLI SELTZER"

The "Fizzy Little Rebellion" brings Korea's oldest fermentation tradition to the U.S. with a modern twist: It's cloudy, it's conscious, and you have to swirl it.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWRL, the world's first Makgeolli seltzer, has officially launched in the U.S., introducing Korea's iconic cloudy rice wine to the hard seltzer aisle.

At 3.7% ABV, zero sugar, and just 89 calories, SWRL offers a lighter way to drink—without stripping away texture or character. Instead of chasing the ultra-clear, one-note profile of typical seltzers, the brand introduces a softly cloudy, rice-fermented alternative built around flavor, mouthfeel, and a signature "swirl-to-sip" ritual.

For years, hard seltzer has been defined by clarity: crystal clear liquid, clean but artificial profiles, and near-identical drinking experiences. But as the category matures, consumers are seeking beyond interchangeable bubbles. They want flavor depth, sensory texture, and drinks that feel intentional rather than industrial. SWRL enters at this inflection point, offering a new category rooted in fermentation and rice.

In the glass—or rather, the can—SWRL delivers a mouthfeel closer to a pet-nat (pétillant naturel) wine than a standard seltzer. Once swirled, the rice sediment blends into a creamy, silky fizz with a gentle tang, reminiscent of kombucha but softer and rounder. The bubbles stay delicate, allowing the cloudy body and rice character to lead rather than disappear.

Across the lineup, the goal is consistent: keep the sip light while letting Makgeolli's natural rice texture and nuanced flavors shine through.

Original: Delicately rice-forward with subtle natural sweetness and a smooth, creamy finish.

Yuzu & Pine Needles: Opens with bright citrus and a crisp herbal note, finishing clean with a resinous pine edge.

Earl Grey: Layers bergamot aromatics with a gentle fermented grip, evoking a tea-like complexity with a cloudy twist.

Mixed Cherries: Starts juicy and tart, then settles into a plush rice note that prevents the fruit from veering into cloying sweetness.

Key Specs:

3.7% ABV

89 Calories

Zero Sugar

Gluten-Free & Vegan

Naturally cloudy from real Korean rice fermentation

"We wanted to show that 'light' doesn't have to mean 'empty'," said Inji Kim, founder of SWRL. "By using rice fermentation and unexpected flavor pairings, we built a seltzer with texture and personality—something you actually feel when you drink it. Swirl the can, sip, and feel the texture. This is what hard seltzer has been missing."

Availability SWRL is now available at select retailers across New York City and for online shipping to 40 states via sipswrl.com.

About SWRL SWRL is a modern beverage brand reimagining Korean Makgeolli through a ready-to-drink seltzer format. Built around rice fermentation, a naturally cloudy texture, and a signature swirl ritual, SWRL offers a new kind of hard seltzer—lighter to drink, richer in experience.

The brand has already gained international recognition for its creative vision, earning the Red Dot Design Award: Brands & Communication Design 2025. Looking ahead, SWRL plans to expand its portfolio in 2026 with a non-alcoholic lineup, bringing the same cloudy texture and rice-forward experience to sober-curious and wellness-minded drinkers.

