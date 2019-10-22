Shake Up Your Nutrition Routine: Quest Nutrition Introduces Protein Shakes

"Since 2010 we've been on a quest to deliver delicious products that don't compromise on nutrition, first with bars and then with successful launches into other categories including chips, cookies and, most recently, pizza," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Quest Nutrition. "The launch of our Protein Shakes is a result of frequent requests from Quest fans for a ready-to-drink protein beverage that fits their busy lifestyle and delivers on great taste and winning macros, like the other Quest products they love."

Naturally flavored and non-GMO, Quest Protein Shakes are available in three creamy and delicious flavors:

Chocolate – 30 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of sugar

Salted Caramel – 30 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of sugar

Vanilla – 30 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of sugar

Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN says, "The New Quest Protein Shakes are an absolutely perfect choice for a snack, small meal, or just a midafternoon pick me up. My patients love them and I am more than enthusiastic about recommending them to the thousands of people I see every year that are looking to lose weight, build muscle, or simply live healthier. My patients love that the drinks fill them up by providing 30 whopping grams of protein without the worry of getting in extra carbs or calories. With just 11 Ingredients (the first being just water and milk) and high quality, easy to absorb protein, this is my new GO TO protein shake!"

Quest Protein Shakes are available in 4ct. packs at select retailers including Walmart, Target, The Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, Walgreens and QuestNutrition.com.

About Quest Nutrition

Quest Nutrition is committed to finding ways to make consumers' cravings work for them, not against them. By making delicious, functional foods with no nutritional compromise, Quest delivers the highest quality foods to help active, health-conscious consumers achieve their goals. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. Quest Nutrition is a privately-owned company headquartered in El Segundo, California. www.questnutrition.com

