Shaken Baby Alliance Continues American Tradition With National Labor Day Weekend Telethon

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of the Fort Worth-based Shaken Baby Alliance announced today they are reviving a 61-year American tradition by hosting a national Labor Day Weekend fundraising and awareness building telethon on Saturday. The We Love Kids Virtual Telethon will be an eight-hour virtual event streamed to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, and will feature entertainers from around the country and speakers about their cause.

More information and links to view can be found at www.welovekidstelethon.com .

"At the Shaken Baby Alliance, our focus is on providing support for victim families and professionals, prevention of child abuse, and justice for the innocent victims," Bonnie Armstrong, executive director and founder of the Shaken Baby Alliance, said. "Launching this innovative national virtual event gives us an entertaining way to share what we do and raise essential funding for our work."

Performances for the day will include musicians and other entertainers, as well as speakers about the issue, including health care and law enforcement professionals, as well as affected family members. The schedule will be posted Tuesday morning and will be updated throughout the week.

A fun element will be celebrity charity promos delivered by such beloved figures as film and TV actress Lea Thompson, Hamilton actress Sasha Hutchings, and two-time Super Bowl champion Tony Casillas.

Founded in 1998 in Fort Worth by three mothers whose children were victims of Shaken Baby Syndrome, the Shaken Baby Alliance offers three services: Victim Family Services, Professional Support (Training and Case Consultations), and Prevention Education. Over the past 21 years, SBA has grown into a nationally recognized forensic training and case consulting agency for professionals involved in child physical abuse cases.

Most recently, Ms Armstrong was recognized as the "Best of Big D Front Line Heroes"

