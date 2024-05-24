Shaker Design Celebrated on New Stamps

May 24, 2024, 12:25 ET
WASHINGTON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
May 24, 2024, 12:25 ET
WASHINGTON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
The U.S. Postal Service will issue Shaker Design stamps to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the first Shakers in America. The set of 12 stamps celebrates the refined, timeless beauty of Shaker design and features photographs of items that highlight its core elements: simplicity and utility.
The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #ShakerDesignStamps.
|
Who:
|
Stefanie A. Curry, postmaster, Pittsfield, MA, Post Office
|
When:
|
Thursday, June 20, at noon (EDT)
|
Where:
|
1843 W. Housatonic St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
|
RSVP:
|
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/shakerdesign
|
Background:
|
Devoutly religious and committed to simple living, the Shakers imbued everything they made with uncommon grace. From modest oval boxes to furniture, textiles and even architecture, they created pieces renowned worldwide for their impeccable quality.
The 12 Shaker Design stamps feature photographs by Michael Freeman and are arranged in three rows of four stamps each.
The first row showcases, from left, a meeting room at Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield, MA; the tannery at the Shaker Village of Mount Lebanon, New Lebanon, NY; a spinning wheel from Fruitlands Museum, Harvard, MA; and staircases in the Trustees' Office and Guest House at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, Harrodsburg, KY.
The second row features, from left, a dwelling house hallway and silk neckerchiefs from South Union Shaker Village, Auburn, KY; a rocking chair from Canterbury Shaker Village, Canterbury, NH; and the "swallowtail" joints of a bentwood box from Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield.
The third row highlights, from left, a heater stove at Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield; a cupboard with bentwood boxes and a collection of bentwood boxes and carriers at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard; and cheese baskets in the dairy at Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield.
The stamp pane selvage features a black-and-white photograph of Brother Ricardo Belden (1868-1958) in his workshop at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield. The photograph was taken by Samuel Kravitt circa 1935.
Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with the photographs by Michael Freeman.
Shaker Design stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp- inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
National contact: Albert Ruiz
[email protected]
Local contact: Steve Doherty
[email protected]
usps.com/news
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
Share this article