Shaking Things Up: Celebrity Nigel Barker Combines Forces with Veteran Spirits Aficionado Philippe Roederer, Launching Ready-to-Serve Premium Espresso Martinis

Nigel Barker, Fashion Photographer, TV Personality, alongside beverage industry veteran, Philippe Roederer, Launch The Barker Company to Revolutionize the Cocktail Experience through Bartender Quality Espresso Martinis

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by Nigel Barker and Philippe Roederer, The Barker Company was born to redefine the cocktail experience. Barker's passion for exceptional taste and quality and Roederer's deep understanding of the business led to the creation of the bartender quality: Espresso Martinis.

The Barker Company Espresso Martini is a meticulously crafted vegan blend of 100% Colombian espresso, six times distilled vodka, and premium ingredients. The result is a perfectly balanced cocktail delivering a rich, smooth, and indulgent taste with great head guaranteed and, at 20% ABV, it's a real cocktail. The Barker Company will also be introducing this Fall, the world's first Cappuccino Martini, a delicious gluten-free creation that combines the velvety texture of creamy undertones and tantalizing coffee taste of a cappuccino with the sophistication of a martini. With all Barker Company Martinis, it's a simple one-step process of Chill, Shake, Pour.

"Our Espresso and Cappuccino Martinis are the culmination of years of experimentation and a desire to share our love for great cocktails, catering to the ever-growing demand for a high standard cocktail experience at home. Our martinis are not only a sensory awakening, but also a timeless, classic fit for the most discerning palates.."

Best known for his 17 seasons as judge and photographer on America's Next Top Model and 130 episodes of his "Shaken & Stirred" podcast, Barker and Roederer set out on a quest to create a libation so perfect it would leave your world, quite literally, shaken and stirred.

The all-new Espresso Martinis are rolling out nationally and will be available in New York, Texas, Georgia, and Massachusetts in September, followed by Colorado, Michigan, and Tennessee in October. In addition to the 200ML canned Espresso Martinis (SRP $4.99), the cocktails are also available in two bottle formats: 375ML (SRP: $15.99) & 700ML (SRP $27.99). The Espresso Martini is also available in a 1.75L size (SRP $45.99) for a martini on tap experience.

For more information on The Barker Company, including where to purchase, visit Barkermartinis.com or follow @thebarkerco.

