Shaking Up Distribution: ePallet Adds Former Whole Foods Market Senior Executive to Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePallet, the nation's leading wholesale consumable online marketplace, is pleased to announce that Michael (Mike) Schall, a former Whole Foods Market Executive, has been tapped to join the company's Board of Directors. Schall, who has more than three decades of senior management experience with a number of leading food companies, will collaborate closely with ePallet's executive team.

ePallet provides wholesale customers with direct access to a more efficient and cost-effective way to buy and sell food and consumables in full-pallet increments by utilizing its proprietary, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, web-based platform. The company offers a wide selection of natural, organic, specialty, and conventional food, beverage, and other consumer products, with no hidden costs.

"We're looking forward to collaborating and partnering with Mike. By adding him to ePallet's Board, we will receive key insights from his successful career as a brand builder, merchant and operating executive. Our team is impressed with Schall's experience in negotiating strategic joint ventures with Fortune 500 companies," said James Kwon, ePallet Co-founder, and CEO.

Schall is Managing Director of FocalPoint Partners, a global middle-market investment banking firm, where he also serves as a co-leader for the firm's Food & Beverage practice. Before joining FocalPoint, Mike was an integral part of the global senior executive team at Whole Foods Market, where he first served as an advisor to the E-Team, specifically within Global Growth and Business Development. While at Whole Foods Market, Schall provided leadership on a wide range of business initiatives, including investments, acquisitions, new ventures, strategic partnerships, and product development for Whole Foods Market's Exclusive Brands business.

"It's an honor to be a part of ePallet and to partner with James and his team. Food companies looking to scale their brand should consider ePallet as an efficient resource to raise brand awareness and to move product. I believe that ePallet's business model will lead to new business insights, perspectives, and success stories for both established brands as well as emerging and growing companies in the natural products space," said Schall.

About Mike Schall

Mike Schall graduated from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business with a Master of Business Administration in marketing. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from California State University, Los Angeles. Currently Managing Director of Focal Point Partners, Mike most recently served as Senior Coordinator for the Global Growth & Business Development Team at Whole Foods Market. In addition, Mike is the former President and CEO of The B. Manischewitz Company and Guiltless Gourmet, and among other senior management positions, he served in Brand Management for Lawry's Foods, a division of Unilever. He is a frequent speaker at food and beverage industry events and has authored numerous food industry articles and blogs. Mike is an Advocate for Atlanta-based OnBoard, a non-profit whose mission is increasing the number of women in executive leadership and on corporate boards. He is plant-based, an avid runner, and enjoys cooking, reading, and studying history. He and Lisa, his wife of 40 years, have two daughters and three granddaughters.

About ePallet

Established in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, CA, ePallet is a technology and logistics company that makes it easy and efficient to buy and sell wholesale food, grocery, and related consumer products by the pallet. The company serves retailers, manufacturers, food service companies, institutions, and vendors in the lower 48 states and Canada. It is expanding into Mexico to help businesses and organizations secure their supply chain from a broader range of sources.

