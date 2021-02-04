Shaking Up the Aperitivo Occasion: MARTINI & ROSSI® Launches MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero

"At MARTINI & ROSSI, we strive to innovate and create the next tradition, and we're excited by Fiero's launch in the U.S. market as it presents an incredible opportunity to reinvigorate, and in some cases, introduce aperitivo drinking occasions among our consumers and the trade community," notes Elizabeth Costa de Rusch, North American Brand Director for MARTINI & ROSSI. "Especially with a few more long winter months ahead, MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero and our signature spritz cocktail Fiero and Tonic will provide new low-ABV offerings for winter imbibing with friends, bringing the bright flavors of Italian summer sunshine stateside," adds MARTINI & ROSSI North American Brand Ambassador Fabio Raffaelli. "'Fiero' means 'proud', 'intense' and 'bold' in Italian, reflecting our effervescent heritage, the character of the liquid itself, and the continued trend toward bold flavored, brightly colored drinks."

MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero's refreshing, intense citrus orange flavor has been crafted to pair specifically with tonic water in a 50/50 serve, answering the growing consumer appetite for low-abv spritz options for without sacrificing flavor. While the home remains the focal point for socializing as we move into the new year, consumers are continuing to experiment with cocktailing at home – and the two-ingredient cocktail offers a premium, simple, and refreshing option for the at-home bartender.

Ivano Tonutti, MARTINI & ROSSI Master Herbalist, comments, "Creating MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero was an exercise in balance. From a botanical point of view, it was essential to harmonize the fresh citrus notes of the Murcia orange peel with the bitterness and herbal aromatics of the artemisia alongside the many other botanicals, which in turn had to blend happily with the quinine in tonic."

MARTINI Fiero & Tonic (Signature serve)

3 oz MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero

3 oz tonic water

Glass: Balloon

Garnish: Orange Wheel

Method: Pack a balloon glass with ice, pour in an equal ratio of MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero and tonic water. Stir gently for a few moments and garnish with orange wheel.

About MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero

MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero (15% ABV) is a wine-based aperitivo made with a blend of white wines and carefully sourced botanicals including sweet Spanish orange peels grown in Murcia, which are hand peeled and dried under the sun in a traditional method that takes time and care to protect the natural essential oils. While the orange peel provides the vibrant citrus notes, botanicals artemisia absinthium and artemisia pontica – which are both harvested in the village of Pancallieri in Turin – contribute the signature bitterness and herbal aromatics that are the distinguishing characteristic of Italian aperitivo drinks. The result is the distinctive intense citrus flavor orange flavor of MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero.

Please see the product locator on the MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero website for more information on local in-store availability near you.

About MARTINI & ROSSI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI & ROSSI is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines. The award-winning, taste of the MARTINI & ROSSI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. The MARTINI & ROSSI portfolio includes a variety of vermouths - MARTINI & ROSSI Fiero, MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino, MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Ambrato, MARTINI & ROSSI Bianco, and MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso - complemented by sparking wines such as - MARTINI & ROSSI Extra Dry, MARTINI & ROSSI Asti, MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco, MARTINI & ROSSI Rosé Extra Dry, along with MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter liqueur.

Created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI & ROSSI brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, and continues to be the market leader of the category. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Media Contact

Kristin Archambeau

Nike Communications

[email protected]

(517) 420-4080

ENJOY MARTINI & ROSSI RESPONSIBLY.

MARTINI & ROSSI AND THE BALL AND BAR LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT www.martini.com

SOURCE MARTINI & ROSSI