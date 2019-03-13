Shaking Up the Snack Aisle with New Flavors

WEST VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MadeGood®, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich granola snack creators, launches new flavors of the brand's most popular products: Crispy Squares and Granola Bars. NEW to the snack family starting April 2019 will be Strawberry Crispy Squares, Caramel Crispy Squares, and Sweet & Salty Granola Bars. Indulge in the newest MadeGood flavors that are not only allergen-free and safe for school, but are also gluten-free, certified vegan, organic, Non-GMO, kosher and contain nutrients from vegetables.

Strawberry Crispy Square, Caramel Crispy Square, Sweet & Salty Granola from MadeGood

"MadeGood is thrilled to once again expand upon the availability of healthy snacks that everyone can enjoy," says Nima Fotovat, president of Riverside Natural Foods, manufacturer of MadeGood. "We're proud to be providing more flavor options for our consumers and offering healthier alternatives to traditional granola bars and rice crispy treats that are not only nutritious, but absolutely delicious!"

The NEW flavors of MadeGood Crispy Squares are the perfect addition to the line of nutritious MadeGood snacks that are perfect for snack time and school lunchboxes. Once only available in delicious Vanilla and tempting Chocolate Chip, these delicious squares now boast a fresh Strawberry flavor (complete with freeze-dried strawberries on top) and an enticing Caramel flavor. Swap out the traditional rice crispy treats for a healthier, allergy-friendly Crispy Square instead that contains nutrients from vegetables!

For an easy breakfast or on-the-go snack, MadeGood Granola Bars are made using simple, minimally processed, organic ingredients that are also combined with nutrients from vegetables. Now available in the NEW Sweet & Salty flavor, MadeGood Granola Bars are also available in Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Banana, Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, and Strawberry.

"We are excited to expand upon our customers' favorite MadeGood snacks with these new and flavorful additions," Nima adds. "Our entirely allergy-free facility has helped to develop flavors that are not only delicious but safe for schools, and we're excited to see MadeGood's presence expand in grocery stores across North America."

All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated facility free from the most common allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, fish and shellfish. They are available at major grocery outlets and natural foods stores across the country including Whole Foods Market, Krogers, Wegmans, Meijers and many more. MadeGood's Sweet & Salty Granola Bars, Strawberry Crispy Squares, and Caramel Crispy Squares are hitting store shelves in April 2019, just in time for spring and summer snacking.

For more information about MadeGood products, visit www.madegoodfoods.com

ABOUT MadeGood ®:

Canadian-based MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. Also, proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family's health and the planet's health. Trust in something good. For more details, visit http://www.madegoodfoods.com or @madegoodfoods

