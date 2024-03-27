"SHAKIRA DESDE TIMES SQUARE," an Exclusive Special Taking Viewers Behind-the-Scenes of Shakira's Historic Surprise Performance in New York's Times Square, Will Be Available to Stream on ViX for Free on Saturday, March 30

Celebrating the release of her 12th studio album that has 10 billion streams to date, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," Shakira surprised fans on March 26 with an electrifying concert live-streamed globally from TSX Entertainment's first-ever permanent stage in New York's Times Square. "SHAKIRA DESDE TIMES SQUARE" will present part of the performance and will take viewers inside the excitement and anticipation of the global music event that gathered 40,000 people in New York City, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals and insights from the Colombian singer on her creative process and vision for the event.

Shakira is the best-selling female Latin artist in history, with a decades-long track record of trailblazing and hit-making. She has continued to solidify her legendary place in music in the past year with the runaway success of her latest releases.

ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and an average of 80 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app offers two levels of access, one free with ads and a premium one with a subscription, in the United States, Mexico, and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, on all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and online at vix.com.

About ViX

ViX is the world's first large-scale streaming service exclusively serving Spanish-speaking audiences. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latino cultures and Spanish-language storytellers with an unprecedented 75,000 hours of free and paid premium content across all genres, including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Leveraging more than 300,000 hours of Televisa's content library and a robust intellectual property catalog to create an unparalleled offering, the new global streaming service enlightens Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes a free tier and a premium subscription plan. Giving subscribers access to a breadth of content and a premium Spanish-language offering never seen before in a streaming service, the premium plan offers ad-free entertainment, including more than 7,000 hours of live sports, with more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in its first year.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY® award winner. She has sold over 95 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs®, twelve Latin GRAMMYs®, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the most-viewed female artist, and one of the top-5 artists overall of all time on YouTube with over 20 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify. Shakira's last album "El Dorado" ranked #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. In 24 hours, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53" made history both on Spotify with over 14 million streams and on YouTube with over 52 million views. The song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. It is also the Spanish language song with most streams in a single day in Spotify history. In September, Shakira received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and in honor of her award put on a breathtaking performance of her greatest hits.

About TSX Entertainment

‍TSX Entertainment is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and technology company empowering the world's most innovative artists and brands. With an integrated, innovative, interactive, and immersive brand platform, TSX Entertainment redefines the future of entertainment. Beyond music, TSX Entertainment creates integrations that generate some of the world's most significant brand launches, drops, and cultural moments at its flagship property in Times Square. Discover the future of entertainment at tsxentertainment.com.

