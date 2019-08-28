'Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour' Comes To Cinemas Worldwide November 13

Following the hugely successful release of international superstar Shakira's album El Dorado - which earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album - she returned to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet, performing recent smashes such as Chantaje and La Bicicleta as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and Estoy Aqui, to sold out stadiums and arenas across the planet.

Directed by Shakira and James Merryman, the film relives the thrilling show on the big screen and, through documentary footage and Shakira's own words, highlights what it took to bring the career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, after having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury in November 2017.

The stunning concert footage was predominantly filmed at Shakira's triumphant Los Angeles show in August 2018, which had Los Angeles Times raving, "Shakira's show at the Forum had the feel of a hero's return" with further scenes shot throughout the US, Europe and Latin America.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing has said: "Trafalgar Releasing are really excited to be bringing to cinemas this incredible story, which illustrates Shakira's determination and drive from her vocal cord injury through to bringing her amazing El Dorado shows to almost a million fans around the world. Through a mixture of behind the scenes, Shakira's own words and the hit fuelled shows, this film will bring together Shakira fans everywhere to celebrate her 20 year+ career."

"This was one of the most memorable tours of my career. After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back onstage as they always do, and it's pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world. I know they've been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it's finally ready, so I hope it will be something to remember both for me and all those who have supported me throughout the years." – Shakira, August 2019

The event will be screened in cinemas around the world on November 13 with encore screenings in select locations. Tickets are on-sale now at Shakira.film, where fans can find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters and sign up for event alerts.

LINKS & DETAILS:

Global theatrical release date: November 13 with selected encores internationally

Website: Shakira.film

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/shakira

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/shakira/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/shakira

For more information please contact:

Ollie Charles

ollie.c@trafalgar-releasing.com

+44 (0)7471 907 077

About Shakira

Over the course of her career, Colombian singer-songwriter and GRAMMY® winner Shakira has sold over 60 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs®, eleven Latin GRAMMYs®, and several World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the only artist from South America to have a number one song in the US, and has had four of the 20 top-selling hits of the last decade.

At the age of 18, she founded the Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) Foundation which currently provides education and nutrition to over six thousand impoverished children in Colombia and is expanding its work to other countries, including newly launched projects in Haiti and South Africa.

In October 2011, Shakira was named a member of President Obama's Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. Shakira served as coach on the 4th and 6th season of "The Voice," NBC's hit reality vocal competition series that searches for the nation's best voice.

Her tenth studio album " Shakira " was released in 2014, featuring hits such as "Can't Remember to Forget You," with Rihanna and "La La La (Brazil 2014)" which she performed at the finals of Fifa's World Cup 2014 in Brazil. In 2016, she starred as Gazelle in Disney's record-breaking film "Zootopia," as well as contributing to its soundtrack with "Try Everything". In June, she launched "La Bicicleta" with fellow Colombian artist Carlos Vives , which broke records in Colombia when it remained #1 for 18 consecutive weeks and spent 13 weeks at #1 in Spain, as well as reaching #1 on US Latin iTunes. The video, shot in Shakira and Carlos's hometowns of Barranquilla and Santa Marta, respectively, has over 1 billion views on Vevo to date. It was followed up by the seductive track "Chantaje" (Blackmail) feat. Maluma. With over 2 billion views on YouTube, it is one of the platform's biggest Latin hits in history. It also reached #1 on the "Latin Airplay" chart and was certified Double Platinum in Spain. Shakira recently released her 11th studio album, "El Dorado" which was recorded primarily in Spanish. Upon release, the album charted #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards. It has also been nine-times RIAA platinum certified in the US. In November 2018 she wrapped the hugely successful El Dorado World Tour, which spanned 22 countries worldwide with approximately 1 million attendees. She is currently recording her next studio album.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialised content to over 4,000 cinemas in more than 100 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Funny Girl), iconic moments (Monty Python Live, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' Burn the Stage the Movie, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Muse Drones World Tour).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com.

SOURCE Trafalgar Releasing

Related Links

https://www.shakira.film/

