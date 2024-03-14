SHAKOPEE TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT, AVERT STRIKE

Department of Public Works Teamsters Secure Strong New Agreement

SHAKOPEE, Minn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 320 members at the City of Shakopee's Department of Public Works have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. The three-year agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2024, and includes a general wage increase of 14.5 percent over the life of the contract, Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and the ability to move into Teamsters Joint Council 32's Health Fund.

"This is a major victory for not just these workers, but for all union workers across the state," said Erik Skoog, President of Local 320 in Minneapolis. "I am proud of the Shakopee Teamsters for putting it all on the line for a better tomorrow."

Shakopee Teamsters voted unanimously to strike in December 2023 if an agreement was not reached by the expiration of their contract. After weeks of state-mandated mediation, Local 320 reached a tentative agreement, which the City Council then voted down, prompting Shakopee Teamsters to file their second intent to strike notice.

Teamsters Local 320 represents a wide variety of public sector workers throughout Minnesota. For more information go to teamsterslocal320.org.

