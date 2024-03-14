SHAKOPEE TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT, AVERT STRIKE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 320

14 Mar, 2024, 17:15 ET

Department of Public Works Teamsters Secure Strong New Agreement

SHAKOPEE, Minn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 320 members at the City of Shakopee's Department of Public Works have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. The three-year agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2024, and includes a general wage increase of 14.5 percent over the life of the contract, Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and the ability to move into Teamsters Joint Council 32's Health Fund.

"This is a major victory for not just these workers, but for all union workers across the state," said Erik Skoog, President of Local 320 in Minneapolis. "I am proud of the Shakopee Teamsters for putting it all on the line for a better tomorrow."

Shakopee Teamsters voted unanimously to strike in December 2023 if an agreement was not reached by the expiration of their contract. After weeks of state-mandated mediation, Local 320 reached a tentative agreement, which the City Council then voted down, prompting Shakopee Teamsters to file their second intent to strike notice.

Teamsters Local 320 represents a wide variety of public sector workers throughout Minnesota. For more information go to teamsterslocal320.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 320

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS: MINNESOTA PROBATION OFFICERS OVERWHELMINGLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

TEAMSTERS: MINNESOTA PROBATION OFFICERS OVERWHELMINGLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Probation officers in Washington County represented by Teamsters Local 320 have voted 39-1 to reject the county's final offer and authorize a strike. ...
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

Teamsters with the Department of Public Works in the City of Mound have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract. "Congratulations to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics