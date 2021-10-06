Shalane Flanagan Partners with InsideTracker to Make Professional-Level Blood Data Insights Accessible to Every Athlete

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced a limited-edition blood biometric panel created alongside Olympic medalist and New York City Marathon champion, Shalane Flanagan. The InsideTracker x Shalane Flanagan Panel tests more than 20 key biomarkers that are critical to endurance and recovery and provides athletes with a personalized, science-backed Action Plan to optimize durability for the long haul.

The InsideTracker x Shalane Flanagan Panel tests more than 20 key biomarkers that are critical to endurance and recovery and provides athletes with a personalized, science-backed Action Plan to optimize durability for the long haul.

Flanagan, a 16-time world champion distance runner who is currently competing in the six World Marathon Majors in an endeavor she calls Project Eclipse, has used regular blood biometric testing as a crucial part of her training since the beginning of her professional career. In the year leading up to Project Eclipse, she began working with the science, research and development teams at InsideTracker to transform the metrics she gets from blood testing into actionable, personalized nutrition and lifestyle interventions.

Together with the team at InsideTracker, Flanagan identified the blood biomarkers she has tracked throughout her career, including markers important to:

Muscle Health , including alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase and creatine kinase

, including alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase and creatine kinase Bone and Brain Health , including vitamin D, cortisol, magnesium and vitamin B12

, including vitamin D, cortisol, magnesium and vitamin B12 Energy and Recovery , including sex-hormone binding globulin, testosterone, free testosterone (in males) and DHEAS (in females)

, including sex-hormone binding globulin, testosterone, free testosterone (in males) and DHEAS (in females) Oxygen Transport and Aerobic Endurance, including complete blood count, ferritin, hemoglobin, serum iron, total iron binding capacity, transferrin saturation and hematocrit

"I like to call regular blood biometric testing my 'secret weapon,' since it has played a vital role in my training since the very beginning," said Flanagan. "When I heard about InsideTracker, I loved their mission of helping athletes of all levels continuously calibrate and optimize their bodies so they can continue doing what they love for the rest of their lives."

"InsideTracker is honored to play an essential role in Shalane's support team, especially now as a partner while she undertakes her six Marathon Majors feat, Project Eclipse," said Dr. Milena Jorge, vice president of science, InsideTracker. "She is tangible proof of the resilience that can be created by listening to the body from the inside out."

The InsideTracker x Shalane Flanagan Panel ($399) is available now for a limited time. Users simply purchase the panel at InsideTracker.com, then visit a local Quest lab for the blood draw (mobile blood draw available for an additional charge). The results are delivered about five days later and can be combined with DNA insights and fitness tracker data to further enhance the precision and personalization of their Action Plan

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

Follow InsideTracker on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Heather Hawkins

[email protected]

(415) 598-8662

SOURCE InsideTracker