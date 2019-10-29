Shale Support Signs New Agreement To Expand Partnership With Shale Rail In Wysox Area

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shale Support Global Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of frac-sands and logistical solutions to the oil and gas proppant market, announced it has signed an extension to continue working with Shale Rail as the exclusive supply company for a Wysox, Pennsylvania, facility.

In an effort to better serve the Marcellus Shale Basin area, Shale Rail released plans to add an additional new track within their yard to provide more capacity for the Wysox area. As Shale Support and Shale Rail continue to grow in the Northeast, this expansion will help increase overall service performance and reliability for several customers in 2020 and beyond, all while maintaining efficient truck flows within the facility.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Shale Support through 2020 and beyond," said Thomas Coleman, vice president of business development. "We are excited to be able to provide producers in the basin a low cost, high performance solution. In addition, we will be adding new track and infrastructure next year, which will increase capacity in Wysox to support completion operations by E&P's in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Shale Rail is a part of the Northeast Freight Family of Companies and was created to contribute to Pennsylvania's expanding industries with a focus on Marcellus Shale oil and gas. The Wysox location has the capacity to transload over 80,000 tons per month of frac sand.

Shale Support mines Delta Pearl from its properties in Picayune. Delta Pearl is the frac sand of choice among operators and third-party suppliers with operations in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford and Haynesville/Tuscaloosa shale plays.

About Shale Support:

Shale Support is a provider of logistical services and frac-sand or "proppant" products to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbon products from natural gas and crude oil wells. With the logistic flexibility to ship proppant via rail, road and barge, Shale Support's network boasts more than 100 million tons of frac-sand reserves within its mining properties.

MEDIA CONTACT: Grace Withers

grace@paigepr.com

(832) 838-4712

SOURCE Shale Support, LLC