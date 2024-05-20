Shallow Trident drilling returns 38m at 2.9g/t Au

Catalyst assessing an alternative development strategy to Trident potentially lowering capital costs and development risk

Drilling of 44 holes has been completed immediately above the Trident Deposit

Results suggest mineralisation is shallow and above the existing Trident deposit

Catalyst to assess the potential for a small open pit that would also provide a portal position for the Trident underground mine

If the assessment is positive, this could allow an alternate approach that could lower upfront capex and overall development risk for Trident

The significant intercepts1 of the drill program included:

35m at 7.6g/t Au ( 8.8m true width) 13m at 4.4g/t Au ( 10.3m true width)

18m at 5.0g/t Au ( 3.9m true width) 17m at 3.9g/t Au ( 11.5m true width)

43m at 2.9g.t Au ( 38.3m true width) 16m at 3.4g/t Au ( 2.2m true width)

PERTH, Australia, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce that recent results from a drilling program have returned high grades at shallow depths directly above the Trident Deposit (Trident), including peak grades of 35m @ 7.6g/t Au and 18m at 5.0g/t Au (true widths 8.8m at 7.6g/t and 3.9m at 5.0g/t respectively).

These results allow Catalyst to assess the potential for a small open pit above the existing Trident underground deposit. This small open pit could then provide a suitable location for a mining portal and production decline to the Trident underground mine. This near surface mineralisation could reduce the upfront capital costs of Trident's development.

Catalyst believes it can increase gold production to 200koz per annum. The Trident project is one of the many potential ore sources to achieve this. Trident has a resource of 508koz at 3.7g/t and includes indicated resources of 257koz at 5.0g/t Au. Trident's development will allow Catalyst to increase its gold production from its current run rate of 110koz2 pa to nearer 200koz3 pa by processing Trident ore through the underutilised Plutonic processing plant.

Catalyst's Managing Director & CEO, James Champion de Crespigny, commented:

"We are pleased that these latest drilling results have opened up a new approach for Catalyst to assess in the development of the Trident Deposit, with the potential to reduce both cost and risk.

"The Plutonic Gold Mine is performing well and our new operating team has stabilised operations. Strong cash generation has provided Catalyst the opportunity to invest in a drilling program to assess alternative ways to optimise the Trident development.

Trident's development remains key to our future growth strategy with more results to come in the near future"

Summary of Drilling Program

During April drilling contractors were mobilised to the Trident deposit to undertake a drilling program. The objective of the program was to undertake infill drilling to better understand the existing, known mineralisation above the underground orebody.

Trident Deposit Development

The Trident deposit is located on existing mining leases, approximately 30km north-east of the Plutonic gold mine. An existing, well maintained haul road connects Trident to the Plutonic mill (refer to Figure 2).

Trident hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)1 of 4.2Mt @ 3.7g/t Au for 508koz at a 2.0g/t cut-off, comprising:

Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.6Mt at 5.0g/t Au for 257koz Au

Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.6Mt at 3.0g/t Au for 251koz Au

In July 2023, Catalyst released a Scoping Study2 which was based on the previous Trident MRE3. The study contemplated an underground development at Trident, with ore transported and processed through the Plutonic mill. Catalyst considers that whilst the updated MRE would result in changes to the results published in the Scoping Study, the study does provide a conceptual indication of the deposit's development.

Plutonic's published Ore Reserve Estimate1 used a 2.0g/t cut-off grade however, performance over the past nine month's of ownership has indicated that Plutonic's economic mining cut-off grade is closer to 1.5g/t Au. This gives Catalyst confidence that a higher proportion of inferred material at Trident (2.0g/t cut-off) will convert to reserve over time. Trident's inferred Resource stands at 251koz at 3.0g/t.

Trident is expected to be, relative to other gold projects, a lower cost development. It will be able to leveraging the latent mill capacity and fixed cost base of Plutonic's existing operations and transport will occur via the existing, and well maintained, 30km haul road established by Plutonic's previous owners. As such, all infrastructure for Trident's development is already in place.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited.

_______________________________________ 1 ASX Announcement 8 December 2023 "Plutonic and Trident Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve – Updated" 2 ASX announcement 19 July 2023 "Trident Scoping Study demonstrates Plutonic's potential" 3 ASX announcement 22 February 2023 "Marymia Gold Project Mineral Resource – Updated"

Competent person's statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Quigley, a Competent Person, who is a registered practicing geologist of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Quigley is an employee of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Quigley consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

JORC 2012 Mineral Resources and Reserves

Catalyst confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

APPENDIX 1: TRIDENT GOLD DEPOSIT DRILLHOLE DATA

Table 1: Trident Deposit diamond drill hole collars

Hole Easting

(MGA) Northing

(MGA) RL Depth Azimuth

(MGA) Dip Target Drill Type TRR1003 765,273.35 7,213,491.13 598.3 35 151.7 - 61.0 Trident RC TRR1004 765,264.62 7,213,507.51 597.9 35 152.7 - 62.0 Trident RC TRR1005 765,254.94 7,213,525.67 597.8 41 153.2 - 60.0 Trident RC TRR1006 765,245.61 7,213,542.88 597.6 53 153.9 - 60.0 Trident RC TRR1007 765,287.33 7,213,522.51 598.9 35 155.5 - 71.0 Trident RC TRR1008 765,282.33 7,213,552.73 598.8 47 154.9 - 81.0 Trident RC TRR1009 765,301.52 7,213,547.85 598.3 53 158.9 - 71.0 Trident RC TRR1010 765,299.39 7,213,566.06 598.2 63 152.6 - 71.0 Trident RC TRR1011 765,353.74 7,213,527.93 599.0 29 153.6 - 67.0 Trident RC TRR1012 765,332.12 7,213,555.40 598.7 65 150.7 - 67.0 Trident RC TRR1013 765,324.09 7,213,570.95 598.6 62 150.9 - 67.0 Trident RC TRR1014 765,312.91 7,213,579.35 598.4 62 152.7 - 67.0 Trident RC TRR1015 765,301.63 7,213,562.19 598.3 63 154.5 - 66.0 Trident RC TRR1016 765,373.80 7,213,532.51 599.5 27 150.9 - 62.0 Trident RC TRR1017 765,364.25 7,213,539.26 599.3 40 152.6 - 60.0 Trident RC TRR1018 765,358.67 7,213,559.55 599.1 64 154.1 - 61.0 Trident RC TRR1019 765,330.86 7,213,591.33 598.7 86 157.1 - 72.0 Trident RC TRR1020 765,335.33 7,213,582.55 598.7 75 153.3 - 62.0 Trident RC TRR1021 765,383.34 7,213,534.70 599.6 28 153.6 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1022 765,379.93 7,213,552.84 599.6 63 153.2 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1023 765,372.96 7,213,566.49 599.5 72 155.1 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1024 765,365.76 7,213,580.51 599.4 80 152.8 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1025 765,358.84 7,213,594.12 599.2 79 153.7 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1026 765,344.59 7,213,622.33 598.8 95 153.7 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1027 765,368.04 7,213,617.46 599.3 103 152.4 - 75.0 Trident RC TRR1028 765,375.78 7,213,602.35 599.3 93 150.6 - 74.0 Trident RC TRR1029 765,383.78 7,213,587.75 599.6 90 155.5 - 75.0 Trident RC TRR1030 765,400.04 7,213,557.59 600.1 51 152.1 - 80.0 Trident RC TRR1031 765,385.81 7,213,554.88 599.8 43 152.7 - 62.0 Trident RC TRR1032 765,415.76 7,213,577.82 600.4 63 156.4 - 78.0 Trident RC TRR1033 765,410.00 7,213,589.74 600.1 74 152.4 - 73.0 Trident RC TRR1034 765,388.78 7,213,591.73 599.7 90 150.5 - 85.0 Trident RC TRR1035 765,351.94 7,213,607.59 599.0 85 152.9 - 65.0 Trident RC TRR1036 765,429.97 7,213,579.19 600.2 40 152.7 - 63.0 Trident RC TRR1037 765,423.16 7,213,591.42 600.1 60 152.2 - 73.0 Trident RC TRR1038 765,428.48 7,213,623.01 599.8 58 153.8 - 61.0 Trident RC TRR1039 765,419.23 7,213,639.62 599.8 90 153.9 - 60.0 Trident RC TRR1040 765,408.53 7,213,658.85 599.8 125 155.5 - 61.0 Trident RC TRR1041 765,376.41 7,213,716.54 599.8 128 155.1 - 64.0 Trident RC TRR1055 765,387.83 7,213,574.76 599.8 68 335.6 - 64.9 Trident RC TRR1056 765,380.99 7,213,544.51 600.0 100 334.7 - 65.2 Trident RC TRR1057 765,370.56 7,213,537.22 599.8 100 336.2 - 60.6 Trident RC TRR1058 765,365.28 7,213,543.37 599.9 100 27.8 - 60.4 Trident RC TRR1059 765,417.12 7,213,559.29 601.7 114 332.1 - 60.4 Trident RC

Table 2: Trident Deposit intervals4

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) True Width TRR1003 18 19 1 0.27 0.92 TRR1004 20 21 1 0.34 0.91 TRR1005 16 17 1 0.7 0.92 TRR1005 21 22 1 0.56 0.92 TRR1006 24 28 4 0.67 3.70 TRR1007 9 18 9 1.06 7.55 TRR1008 34 38 4 0.61 2.90 TRR1009 17 23 6 0.53 5.00 TRR1009 24 25 1 0.57 0.83 TRR1009 37 44 7 1.97 5.79 TRR1010 24 39 15 1.65 12.60 TRR1010 45 48 3 0.76 2.52 TRR1011 23 24 1 0.32 0.87 TRR1012 9 14 5 1.23 4.36 TRR1012 20 27 7 0.57 6.11 TRR1012 35 36 1 0.81 0.87 TRR1012 52 54 2 0.67 1.74 TRR1012 56 57 1 0.59 0.87 TRR1013 23 37 14 1 12.15 TRR1013 41 58 17 2.35 14.73 TRR1014 35 48 13 1.12 11.36 TRR1014 55 58 3 1.39 2.63 TRR1015 21 31 10 1.02 8.79 TRR1015 37 38 1 1.07 0.88 TRR1015 45 47 2 0.89 1.76 TRR1016 7 8 1 0.7 0.91 TRR1017 10 16 6 0.59 5.52 TRR1017 21 23 2 1.57 1.84 TRR1017 29 30 1 0.77 0.92 TRR1018 7 15 8 1 7.37 TRR1018 20 23 3 0.58 2.76 TRR1018 51 52 1 2.15 0.92 TRR1018 62 64 2 0.85 1.85 TRR1019 52 53 1 2.61 0.85 TRR1019 61 62 1 0.65 0.85 TRR1020 55 56 1 2.13 0.91 TRR1020 61 62 1 0.8 0.91 TRR1021 4 5 1 0.72 0.89 TRR1022 0 2 2 1.01 1.77 TRR1022 7 12 5 1.62 4.44 TRR1022 16 17 1 1.38 0.89 TRR1023 8 12 4 0.75 3.56 TRR1023 18 19 1 0.56 0.89 TRR1023 32 44 12 0.68 10.71 TRR1023 57 72 15 0.87 13.38 TRR1024 20 21 1 0.63 0.89 TRR1024 31 74 43 2.94 38.26 TRR1025 27 32 5 0.79 4.48 TRR1025 39 43 4 0.98 3.58 TRR1025 58 62 4 1.46 3.59 TRR1025 67 68 1 0.53 0.89 TRR1026 78 95 17 1.04 15.32 TRR1027 84 90 6 0.51 4.86 TRR1027 98 100 2 1.59 1.63 TRR1028 31 36 5 0.74 3.98 TRR1028 41 54 13 4.37 10.34 TRR1028 71 75 4 8.71 3.19 TRR1028 82 83 1 1.31 0.80 TRR1029 14 16 2 0.71 1.60 TRR1029 20 22 2 1.92 1.60 TRR1029 26 29 3 0.63 2.41 TRR1029 33 34 1 0.52 0.80 TRR1029 52 53 1 0.83 0.79 TRR1029 63 64 1 1.57 0.79 TRR1029 70 71 1 0.55 0.79 TRR1030 28 29 1 2.8 0.74 TRR1031 5 6 1 1.4 0.91 TRR1031 28 29 1 0.52 0.91 TRR1031 36 37 1 0.68 0.91 TRR1032 25 31 6 2.29 4.63 TRR1033 28 29 1 0.35 0.82 TRR1034 22 26 4 2.9 2.73 TRR1034 37 38 1 0.83 0.68 TRR1034 43 46 3 0.56 2.03 TRR1034 53 54 1 1.1 0.67 TRR1034 60 77 17 3.89 11.45 TRR1035 22 23 1 0.64 0.89 TRR1035 73 78 5 0.74 4.50 TRR1036 21 22 1 1.08 0.90 TRR1037 25 26 1 4.59 0.82 TRR1038 37 38 1 0.31 0.92 TRR1039 67 71 4 1.23 3.70 TRR1040 53 54 1 0.56 0.93 TRR1040 110 116 6 3.84 5.58 TRR1041 113 114 1 1.38 0.91 TRR1041 119 120 1 1.21 0.91 TRR1055 12 13 1 0.79 0.22 TRR1055 24 32 8 1.05 1.76 TRR1055 39 46 7 2.71 1.51 TRR1056 0 8 8 0.82 1.83 TRR1056 12 14 2 0.82 0.45 TRR1056 28 29 1 0.54 0.22 TRR1056 34 52 18 5.01 3.92 TRR1056 57 58 1 2.58 0.21 TRR1056 67 72 5 0.51 1.05 TRR1056 74 75 1 0.54 0.21 TRR1056 79 80 1 0.74 0.21 TRR1056 95 97 2 0.75 0.40 TRR1057 2 3 1 0.72 0.15 TRR1057 9 10 1 0.64 0.15 TRR1057 12 13 1 0.66 0.15 TRR1057 22 23 1 0.62 0.15 TRR1057 25 26 1 0.55 0.14 TRR1057 29 30 1 0.71 0.14 TRR1057 34 39 5 1.22 0.70 TRR1057 43 44 1 0.63 0.14 TRR1057 52 53 1 1.06 0.13 TRR1057 65 66 1 2.17 0.13 TRR1057 74 75 1 0.62 0.13 TRR1058 8 12 4 0.54 1.06 TRR1058 14 15 1 0.73 0.26 TRR1058 22 23 1 1.29 0.26 TRR1058 34 45 11 1.72 2.85 TRR1058 49 84 35 7.61 8.77 TRR1059 21 22 1 0.74 0.15 TRR1059 28 30 2 0.64 0.29 TRR1059 44 60 16 3.36 2.22 TRR1059 75 80 5 0.87 0.65 TRR1059 84 89 5 1.86 0.65 TRR1059 103 109 6 0.83 0.75

______________________________________ 4 True Width is estimated using a nominal mineralisation orientation of 52o-->340o

APPENDIX 2: JORC 2012 Tables

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Trident Deposit

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques • RC drilling assays are from 1 m samples split on the cyclone for the ultramafics. 1 m splits are taken over entirety of each drill hole using a 1/8 riffle splitter. Drilling techniques • Reverse Circulation drilling was conducted utilizing 5.75 inch face sampling bit. Drill sample recovery • RC drilling was bagged on 1 m intervals and an estimate of sample recovery has been made on the size of each sample. • No assessment of RC chip sample recoveries was undertaken on historical data however a comprehensive historical review of sampling procedures was undertaken which indicates that standard procedures where enacted to ensure minimal sample loss. Where limited information on the recoveries has been recorded, they have been consistent with those noted by recent drilling. Logging • Reverse Circulation holes are being logged on 1 m intervals. • Magnetic Susceptibility (KT 10) recorded. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation • RC Drilling sampled on 1 m samples using a cone splitter within the cyclone. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests • Samples analysed at ALS Laboratories using a 50 g Fire Assay method. • Samples are dried, crushed and pulverised prior to analysis. • Standards submitted every 20 samples of tenor similar to those expected in the sampling. • Blanks were inserted every 20 samples. Verification of sampling and assaying • RC drilling is verified by the geologist first and then the database administrator before importing into the main database. Location of data points • Downhole surveys are visually inspected for anomalous changes in drill trace, (eg does the drill hole apparently bend inordinately). • All drill collars have been accurately located by a licensed surveyor using DGPS. Recent downhole survey data collected by Westdrill using an Axis Mining Technology Champ North Seeking Gyro tool. Data spacing and distribution • Drill spacing of approximately 25 m (along strike) by 20 m (on section) was considered adequate to establish both geological and grade continuity. • Broader spaced drilling has also been modelled but with lower confidence. Some sections have closer spacing in high grade zones confirming the continuity and structural understanding. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure • The orientation of a majority of the drilling is approximately perpendicular to the strike and dip of the mineralisation and is unlikely to have introduced any sampling bias. • Certain holes have drilled parallel to key structures, but density of drilling and drilling on other orientations has allowed detailed geological modelling of these structures and hence any sampling bias in a single hole has been removed. Sample security • Samples were bagged and labelled by company geologists or geological assistants and sealed in bulk bags with a security seal that remains unbroken when delivered to the lab. Audits or reviews • A review of standards, blanks and duplicates indicate sampling and analysis has been completed with no issues discovered.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Trident Deposit

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status • Located in the Marymia - Plutonic Greenstone Belt ~218 km northeast of Meekatharra in the Midwest mining district in WA • M52/217 – granted tenement in good standing. • The tenement predates Native title interests but is covered by the Gingirana Native Title claim. • The tenement is 100% owned by Vango Mining Limited and subsidiary Dampier (Plutonic) Pty Ltd. • Gold production will be subject to a 2.5% government royalty. Exploration done by other parties • Comprehensive drilling of the deposit was first undertaken by Resolute Limited from 1995 to 1998 completing approximately 263 RC and 37 DD holes. • From 1999 Homestake and then later Barrick Gold (2002) completed numerous drilling campaigns at Trident. • Dampier Gold completed RC and DD programs at Trident from 2012 until 2014 when Vango Mining took over the project completing 6 DDholes for 946 metres plus three RC holes for 747 metres. • Catalyst consolidated the belt in 2023 following the successful acquisition of Vango Mining and the merger with Superior Gold Inc. • Catalyst has undertaken in 2023 a comprehensive infill and extensional DD program which has been included in an MRE update. Geology • Gold mineralisation at Trident Extended is orogenic, hosted within a sheared contact zone in ultramafic rocks. High grade 'shoots' of mineralisation are associated with flexures in the mineralised host shear zones between steeply dipping structures. Drill hole Information • Location of drillholes based on historical reports and data, originally located on surveyed sites, and DGPS. • Northing and easting data generally within 0.1 m accuracy • RL data +-0.2 m • Down hole length =+- 0.1 m Data aggregation methods • Drillhole data has been aggregated to provide significant intervals for reporting. Aggregation adopts a 0.5g/t cutoff and will accept up to 3m of continuous subgrade samples as internal dilution. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths • Widths of mineralisation have been reported as both downhole intervals and true width and not as calculated horizontal widths, due to the complexity of the geometry of mineralisation. • True Width is estimated using a nominal mineralisation orientation of 52o-->340o Diagrams • Diagrams in this release are as follows: • Figure 1: Trident plan view of drilling • Figure 3: Trident long section showing latest drill results above the underground deposit Balanced reporting • Drillholes that did not provide significant intervals (as defined at a 0.5g/t cutoff) have been included in tabulations with the maximum grade achieved. Other substantive exploration data • No additional exploration data is included in this releases. Further work • Ongoing mineral resource estimation and feasibility work will be completed beyond this release.

