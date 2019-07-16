Shalom World TV and Nourish for Caregivers unite to globally reach caregivers with a message of hope and healing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nourish for CaregiversTM and Shalom World TVTM announce a groundbreaking new television series to minister to the 500 million people globally who are family caregivers. Be Nourished, a new twelve-episode series, begins airing weekly on Monday, July 15, 2019. Through powerful interviews, inspiring stories, and application of scripture to daily life, Be Nourished explores the most common challenges faced by family caregivers. Each episode focuses on a different aspect of caregiving, everything from Making Decisions to Staying Engaged, from Coping with Stress, to the Spirituality of Asking for Help. Be Nourished shows the audience how the love and mercy of Christ is present in the caregiving journey.

Be Nourished offers hope and encouragement to family caregivers. Hosted by Graziano Marcheschi, whose experience includes 20 plus years as Director of the Lay Ministry at the Archdiocese of Chicago, and the Nourish for Caregivers co-founders, Deb Kelsey-Davis, RN and Kelly Johnson. Together, the three hosts explore issues in caregiving, to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to the viewing audience. View the Be Nourished promo video here.

"From the outset, the goal of Be Nourished," stated Deb Kelsey-Davis, co-founder of Nourish for Caregivers, "aligns with our desire to bring support to caregivers, and in Shalom World we found a partner who could deliver this hope in a truly unique and life-giving manner."

"Caregivers often feel alone and isolated; but, Be Nourished has the feel of sitting down with a good friend and sharing the ups and downs and the joys and disappointments of the caregiving journey," added Kelly Johnson, co-founder of Nourish for Caregivers.

Viewers will see, in the prayers, interview video stories, and insights of Marcheschi, Kelsey-Davis, and Johnson, that they are not alone.

"The ministry and mission of Nourish for Caregivers immediately resonated with us here at Shalom World," stated Jerry George, Director of Programming. "Be Nourished is uplifting and enriching, and through Shalom World, caregivers can deepen their walk with Christ, and continue to reach God even during times of transition and change. As with much of our programming, Be Nourished provides hope and blessings."

Viewers may watch Be Nourished by downloading the free Shalom World app on their device-- iPhone, iPad, Amazon Kindle Fire, or Android phone and tablets. Or, they watch using Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Lastly, they can watch it by streaming it from a computer at shalomworldtv.org.

Shalom World is a commercial-free, high-definition, Catholic family channel that reaches out to the world with the truth of Christ. This channel supplements the pastoral efforts of the Church to spread the Good News of Christ Jesus Shalom World offers programming that truly be a spiritual banquet to people of all ages.

Nourish for Caregivers is a faith-based ministry designed to meet the practical, emotional and spiritual needs of family caregivers, where they are, in their faith community. Simple to implement, with powerful and lasting results, Nourish for Caregivers equips faith-based communities to respond to the current crisis facing America and Catholics today – the millions who are juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for a loved one.

For more information on Be Nourished, visit http://www.shalomworldtv.org/ or www.nourishforcaregivers.com.

Nourish for CaregiversTM

www. nourishforcaregivers.com

info@nourishforcaregivers.com

SOURCE Shalom World TV; Nourish for Caregivers

Related Links

http://www.nourishforcaregivers.com

