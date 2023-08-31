Shalonda Baldwin Named WSP Northern California Transportation Leader

News provided by

wsp usa

31 Aug, 2023, 10:55 ET

Former national Infrastructure Policy Committee member brings deep understanding of the issues facing clients and leadership experience to achieve solutions centered on people and technical excellence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Shalonda A. Baldwin has been named Transportation business line leader for northern California at WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Baldwin joined WSP in 2022 as senior vice president for the Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy Team. She is based in the firm's San Francisco office.

Continue Reading
Shalonda A. Baldwin, Northern California Transportation Business Line Leader at WSP (CNW Group/wsp usa)
Shalonda A. Baldwin, Northern California Transportation Business Line Leader at WSP (CNW Group/wsp usa)

In her new leadership role, Baldwin supports WSP's strategic growth, technical excellence and project delivery in California.

"Our clients in northern California plan to implement an unprecedented volume of projects over the next decade, and Shalonda's leadership skills and knowledge of the Bay Area will significantly enhance our ability to partner with our clients to deliver their projects," said David Warner, senior vice president and California district leader for WSP.

Baldwin has 24 years of experience in guiding strategy, delivering pragmatic business and operational solutions and promoting inclusive infrastructure and mobility in municipal governments, public transportation and the infrastructure industry.

She was raised in San Francisco, and she has worked in transportation throughout the state, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the office of two San Francisco mayors.

Prior to joining WSP, she served on President Biden's National Infrastructure Policy Committee, where she drafted long-term policy recommendations to address national infrastructure issues related to climate and resilience, economic opportunity and employment and workforce development, and thus strengthen communities, the economy and advances racial equity.  

"I am eager to leverage my leadership role and familiarity of northern California and its distinct communities, to help develop solutions with our clients who are dedicated to enhancing mobility and quality of life for all," Baldwin said.

Baldwin serves as an advisor for WSP's Equity Center of Excellence, and she is an active Board Member of the American Public Transportation Foundation. She also serves in board roles for nonprofit organizations that build equitable pathways for communities. 

Baldwin earned a bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco and a master's degree from Golden Gate University. She also holds Project Management Professional and Senior Professional in Human Resources certifications.

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

SOURCE wsp usa

Also from this source

WSP Welcomes Jermaine Huell as Northeast Diversity Transformation Lead

WSP Named Professional Engineer for New York's Sunrise Wind Farm

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.