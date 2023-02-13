Sham J. Persaud, DPM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sham J. Persaud, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in the Medical field.

Sham J. Persaud

Dr. Persaud completed a Bachelor of Science degree with a Minor in Chemistry at St. Leo University, graduating cum laude in 2010. He earned a DPM degree in 2015 from Rosalyn Franklin University in Chicago, IL. Dr. Persaud completed a podiatric residency in 2018 at West Penn Foot and Ankle Institute (Allegheny Health Network). He then completed a Foot and Ankle Trauma and Reconstruction Fellowship at Mon Valley Hospital in 2019.

The doctor is board qualified in foot and ankle reconstruction and surgery and provides foot and ankle surgeries to patients suffering from severe trauma. Dr. Persaud previously worked at the East Orange VA Medical Center and is now at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation. According to the doctor, he meets with patients and examines them to determine their diagnosis and treatment plan in his day-to-day work. He performs ankle and foot surgeries, usually to fix the results of a traumatic injury. He has personal experience with trauma injuries and is passionate about helping his patients regain foot and ankle function and helping them recover as quickly as possible.

Dr. Persaud has an active affiliation with the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the American Podiatric Medical Association, and the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons.

Dr. Persaud also examines patients for other podiatric conditions, such as flat feet, heel pain/spurs, plantar fasciitis, athletic injuries, ankle sprains, neuroma/pinched nerves, and hammertoes. He notes that the facility has the latest treatments for foot healthcare, including in-office x-rays, platelet-rich plasma therapy, bracing, custom prescription orthotics, and both hospital and in-office surgery.

Dr. Persaud was recognized by Health News Today in 2022 for his excellent work in the Medical Field and is the recipient of various prestigious awards in the field, including the 2018 ACFAS Poster Award Winner, Dr. Phillip R. Brachman Alumni Association Scholarship, and the Schill Distinguished Scholar Award.

He dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentors, Mark Hofbauer, DPM, Alan Catanzariti, DPM, and Arthur Valadie, MD. He would also like to thank his fiancé and his family for all their love and support.

For more information, visit persaudfootandankle.com.

