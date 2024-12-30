Shamikhat Al-Sheqah, owned by Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib, Claims Al-Shaddad Award and the Title of "Munqiyat Al-Jazeera"

Heritage Meets Innovation: 'Shamikhat Al-Sheqah' Soars with Al-Shaddad Award and Claims the Title of 'Munqiyat Al-Jazeera'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid an atmosphere brimming with excitement and anticipation, in a historic evening, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Muhaidib claimed the title of "Munqiyat Al-Jazeera" with his camel herd "Shamikhat Al-Sheqah." This achievement came as part of the 9th edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, etching his name into the annals of glory in this unique competition that combines the richness of heritage with cutting-edge digital technology.

The triumph was not limited to the prestigious title; it was accompanied by extraordinary rewards, the largest in the history of the competition. Al-Muhaidib received the "Al-Shadad Award," which returned this year after being withheld in the previous edition, along with an exceptional prize: a private jet. The coveted title of "Munqiyat Al-Jazeera," which is a dream for camel enthusiasts and owners across the region, was further celebrated with the honor of meeting the event patron, a tradition that adds a profound symbolic dimension to the event.

The "Rai Al-Nadhar" platform played a pivotal role as a hub of technology and innovation throughout the 25-day event, reflecting the significant enthusiasm from the audience towards this groundbreaking digital experience. This success was crowned with global recognition as the platform was listed in the Guinness World Records for its exceptional achievement, becoming the largest digital platform dedicated to human heritage and camels worldwide.

As the curtain falls on the second edition of the "Rai Al-Nadhar" competitions, "Munqiyat Al-Jazeera" leaves behind a cultural and digital legacy, reinforcing camels as a national symbol and marking a new beginning for the development of heritage competitions and further establishing Saudi Arabia as a pioneer in presenting its heritage in innovative ways that align with future aspirations.

