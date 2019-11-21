ShamLuLu Launches New Bottleless Shampoo Product

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new innovative shampoo recently launched – ShamLuLu, a shampoo with real herbs but no bottles. It uses real herbs in its shampoo tablets fabrication and users convert it into liquid shampoo by mixing with hot water. This way, one can create your own unique shampoo anytime anywhere.

ShamLuLu used real herb in its shampoo tablets. Herbal nutrients are directly infused into the shampoo "first hand" without the need for alcohol or acid. ShamLuLu is a bottleless liquid shampoo. Its tablet feature enable users to "mix and match" different herbs in their shampoo based on their specific hair condition.

On the initial launch, they are offering four different tablets -- ginseng, lemon, coconut and lavender. These herbal tablets can be "mix and matched" based the users' needs, whether they have dandruff problem or have dry hair. This is really a unique feature which is not currently available in the market. The user has control over what herbs to use in the shampoo themselves without the need to pay for the expensive "customized" products. Take dry hair for example, they recommend mixing Lavender plus Coconut tablets to nourish your hair.

One other interesting point is the use of real herbs, rather than herbal extracts. Their concept is to use hot water to naturally infuse the herbal nutrient into the shampoo, so there is no acid and no alcohol used in the infusion process. This minimizes the carbon footprint and also enables the nutrients to be infused into the shampoo "first hand."

The product developer also indicates that ShamLuLu is a safe and low-irritating shampoo with less chemicals – no sulfate, silicone, parabens, fragrance, colourants and formaldehydes.

"Mix and Match" and "No Bottle" shampoo is definitely a new concept for shampoo. But there's no such thing as a free lunch… you need to take the time to pick the right tablets, add hot water and mix your own shampoo to save one plastic bottle and be environmentally friendly. The resultant shampoo does not look like the crystal clear chemical shampoo in the market, but it looks HERBAL. ShamLuLu appears to be a hybrid between traditional liquid shampoo and shampoo bars – good for users who like to stay with liquid shampoo, but want the bottleless concept.

ShamLuLu's initial herbal shampoo tablets for launch:

Ginseng – promote hair growth, prevent hair loss

Coconut – restore moisture, damaged hair

Lavender – promote calmness, antibacterial and antifungal

Lemon – remove build-up of excess oil

As indicated on their website, other herbal tablets available later would be fleeceflower root, ginger and indigo. They also suggested a few different mix of herbs for hair growth, nourishment, wellness and refresh. This serves as a good reference point for users.

ShamLuLu is certainly a new and interesting shampoo product which offers each user a wide range of possibilities in addressing their own unique hair problems without harsh chemicals, expensive customized shampoos and, most importantly, without plastic bottles!

Their pre-sale launch on Kickstarter will be ended on December 19, 2019.

