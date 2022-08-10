Shampoo Market to Register Remarkable Growth of USD 43.20 Billion Forecast By 2029, Size, Analyzed by Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Insights & Competitive Landscape

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Shampoo Market" published by Data Bridge Market Research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Data Bridge Market Research also includes in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand. The market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of these parameters is studied scrupulously. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by the latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional, and sales strategies.

Global Shampoo Market was valued at USD 31.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.20 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Shampoo is a type of hair care product that comes in the form of a viscous liquid and is used to clean hair. Shampoo's main purpose is to eliminate undesired build-up in the hairs without removing too much sebum, allowing the hair to be more controllable. The shampoo is often made by mixing a surfactant such as sodium lauryl sulfate or sodium laureth sulfate with a co-surfactant like cocamidopropyl betaine in water. Dandruff, gluten or wheat allergies, color-treated hair, and a preference for all-natural products can benefit from specialty shampoo.

Over the recent years, consumers' fast-paced lifestyles have increased demand for new products that facilitate easy and quick hair and hygiene management. Additionally, the popularity of leave-in treatments and masks for hair protection and nourishment has further accelerated the overall global demand for the Shampoo Market. Therefore, the market is estimated to grow rapidly over forecasted period.

Recent Industry Development

In January 2020, Garnier Fructis, an L'Oreal brand, launched the advanced features product Treat Shampoo and conditioner, which are formulated with 98 percent naturally-derived ingredients and are vegan.

In August 2020, Dabur added eight new baby care products to its portfolio, each with a unique formulation of enriched ayurvedic herbs free of harmful chemicals. Dabur Baby Shampoo, for example, provides the benefits of various herbs, such as hibiscus, gooseberry, and aloe vera, to provide gentle hair cleansing.

Some of the major players operating in the Shampoo Market are

Unilever (U.K.)

Dabur ( India )

) Henkel AG & Company KGaA ( Germany )

) Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Church Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

KCWW (U.S.)

Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) Shiseido Company Limited ( Japan )

) L'Oreal S.A. ( France )

) Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Amway Corp (U.S.)

The Detox Market (U.S.)

Bo International ( India )

) Syoss ( Germany )

) Kérastase ( France )

) ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited (U.S.)

Natura&Co ( Brazil )

) Coty Inc (U.S.)

Wella Company ( Switzerland )

Opportunities for Leading Players

Growth in Trend of Natural Products and Launch of Innovative Products

Furthermore, the increasing demand for organic and natural products will further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the manufacturers are launching various innovative products such as herbal shampoos and increasing trend of utilizing customized shampoos for different hair-related problems will further expand the future growth of the shampoo market

Key Drivers

High Demand for Shampoo

The rise in the demand for specialized products and the prevalence of hair-related disorders such as dandruff, hair fall, itchiness, dryness of hair, and oily hair is projected to create outstanding demand for the shampoo services during the forecasted period. Consumer perceptions of a healthy scalp as the key to shiny, lustrous hair are growing, driving consumer interest in scalp care products, which is increasing demand for scalp care products among consumers who want to restore their health hair while also increasing its strength and elasticity. As a result of the growing popularity of leave-in treatments and masks for hair protection and nourishment, the hair shampoo market is the largest. Hair shampoo use is significantly higher among women aged 20-30 years old, owing to a strong emphasis on self-grooming, which is one of the current trends.

Increased Awareness for Herbal Shampoo

There has been increasing consumer awareness about the side effects of chemical formulations, thus further leading to evolving consumer needs for shampoo products containing natural ingredients. Natural, silicone-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free shampoos with 80-100 percent naturally derived ingredients are popular on the market. Consumer awareness of products and services, as well as their benefits, is increasing thanks to digital media and other sources.

The factors such as rising awareness about hair care, rapid urbanization, and rapid surge in disposable income coupled with changing lifestyles will further propel the growth rate of Shampoo Market Research Report . Additionally, the consumers' fast-paced lifestyles have increased demand for new products that facilitate easy and quick hair and hygiene management, which will drive market value growth over the forecasted timeframe.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Shampoo Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact Shampoo Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Shampoo Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the growing concern related to split-ends, frizzy hair and scalp damage and increase in the hair coloring trend, which will escalate the demand of color-friendly hair wash products within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the surge in the demand for products that provide solutions for hair greying, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for anti-hair fall shampoo due to rising pollution levels high pressured life within the region.

Segmentation: Shampoo Market

The shampoo market is segmented on the basis of product type, price, demographic, function, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Cosmetic Shampoo

Herbal Shampoo

2-in-1 Shampoo

Kids Shampoo

Medicated Shampoo

Standard Shampoo

Dry Shampoo

Others

Price

Economy

Mid

Premium

Demographic

Men

Women

Kids

Function

Daily Use

Anti-Dandruff

Anti-Hair Fall

Dry and Damaged Hair

Others

Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Distribution Channels

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Drug Store

