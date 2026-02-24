Shamrock Capital Acquires Leading Gaming Agency Mutiny

Investment to accelerate Mutiny's growth and further strengthen its position as a leading gaming-focused creative agency

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in the media, entertainment, content, communications, sports, marketing, education and technology services sectors announced the acquisition of Mutiny, an industry-leading creative agency helping global publishers and brands connect with gaming audiences. The investment comes out of the Shamrock Capital Clover Fund I, LP ("Clover Fund"), Shamrock's inaugural small-cap private equity vehicle, raised in 2024.

Founded in 2021, Mutiny has rapidly emerged as a high-growth, specialized agency focused on helping publishers and brands create meaningful connections with gaming communities. The Company combines deep industry expertise with research-driven capabilities to help brands engage gaming audiences through integrated creative, player-first content, social strategy, and community engagement. Mutiny partners closely with marketing teams to develop and execute cross-channel campaigns that foster authentic fan connections and deliver measurable impact.

"We believe Mutiny is a leading agency with a unique capability set and an exceptional understanding of how to connect with players," said Sam Halls and Ryan Smiley, Partners and co-heads of Shamrock's Clover Fund. "Gaming continues to be one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors within media and entertainment, with powerful long-term growth drivers and increasing cultural relevance. The company has earned an outstanding reputation as a trusted partner to its clients, supporting some of the largest game franchises in the world. Mutiny represents exactly the type of business we set out to back when we formed the Clover Fund – a team with specialized domain expertise, a clear vision for the future, and a relentless commitment to delivering for its clients. We are excited to leverage Shamrock's experience and long history of agency investments to support Mutiny's growth as a standalone business, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, while preserving the unique culture and core values of the business."

Shamrock is acquiring the business from Trailer Park Group, a global entertainment marketing and content production agency, which incubated the division in 2021.

"We're elated about partnering with Shamrock and their support is a testament to our player-first approach. We're forever grateful for our time inside Trailer Park Group and for all the support along the way. We've been fortunate to work with some of the biggest names in gaming and with the support of the Shamrock platform, we're excited to continue scaling Mutiny and expanding our capabilities to help clients better connect with players and communities everywhere," said Geordie Larratt-Smith, CEO of Mutiny.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Shamrock Capital on the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor and Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to Trailer Park Group on the transaction.

About Mutiny

Mutiny is an integrated creative agency focused solely on the gaming space, anchored by deep audience insights, creative thinking, and proprietary data and strategy. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $7 billion of assets under management as of February 13, 2026. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com .

