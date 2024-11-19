SHAMROCK CAPITAL INVESTS IN EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING INDUSTRY LEADER DE-YAN

PARTNERSHIP SEEKS TO ACCELERATE DE-YAN'S GROWTH AND SUPPORT INNOVATIVE, TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN EXPERIENCES FOR CLIENTS

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm focused on the media, entertainment, content, communication, sports, marketing and education sectors, announced today that it has made an investment in DE-YAN, a leading global experiential consultancy known for its top-tier design, integrated creative strategy and digital innovation.

Founded in 2014 by Dejan Jovanovic, DE-YAN has grown rapidly from a niche boutique studio to a global experiential consultancy known for its high polish, technology-driven live experiences for clients. Today, DE-YAN leverages a unique multidisciplinary creative studio model of in-house design, technology, motion, architecture, and production to create unparalleled global innovative experiences for a roster of marquee clients that includes Google, La Mer, Meta, Lemme, NBA, and KidSuper.

"Our studio has always prioritized cohesion across disciplines, avoiding the silos that limit creativity. It is why we consistently perform at a high level within industry, whether it's in live entertainment, experiential retail, or branded tent-pole events. It is the right time for our multi-disciplinary model to scale and deliver innovation and creativity that elevates brand and human experience," Jovanovic said. "Shamrock's investment signals a belief in our differentiated business model. Their deep experience and expertise will help us expand our offering and footprint and invest in our future-forward culture of innovation."

Shamrock has made numerous investments across the marketing and advertising ecosystem, and its investment in DE-YAN is indicative of the significant opportunity and growth potential within the experiential marketing space. While advertising and marketing spend in traditional sectors have consolidated and flatlined, live experiences have continued to realize double-digit growth, exceeding pre-COVID levels. Brands are looking for innovative ways to showcase their brands, connect with culture, and bring their products to life for consumers through immersive experiences.

"Shamrock has been actively looking for investment opportunities in the experiential marketing space given we believe there are significant tailwinds in the sector," said Megan Wallach, Principal at Shamrock. "When we met DE-YAN, we were incredibly impressed by the high-quality, innovative strategic work they do for clients that drives tangible results. We also felt they were purpose-built for the future given how they incorporate technology and innovation into everything they do."

Laura Held, Partner at Shamrock, added, "We could not be more excited to partner with DE-YAN given the premium nature of their work, the significant growth and momentum of the business, and the culture of the organization. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the team to continue to raise the standard in the industry for best-in class experiential solutions and capitalize on what we believe is a massive market opportunity ahead."

Evros Group served as the exclusive strategic M&A advisor to DE-YAN. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Shamrock Capital on the transaction.

ABOUT DE-YAN

DE-YAN, a creative studio and global leader in experiential design, stands at the forefront by seamlessly merging technology, cultural insights, and creativity to deliver cutting-edge experiences. The studio's award-winning work incorporates a unique blend of strategic thinking and meticulously, integrated execution. Trusted by global brands, DE-YAN sets the industry standard, consistently delivering disruptive and boundary-defying work that embraces fresh creativity and new technology.

ABOUT SHAMROCK CAPITAL

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, education, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and content owners, and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Leah Hiraoka, Shamrock Capital

[email protected]

Media:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC