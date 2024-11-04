Shamrock Capital Raises $1.6 Billion for Sixth Private Equity Flagship and Inaugural Small Cap Funds

Parallel Fundraise for Shamrock Capital Growth Fund VI & Shamrock Capital Clover Fund I to Capture Full Range of Middle Market Deal Flow and Investment Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, content, communication, sports, marketing, and education sectors, today announced the final closing of Shamrock Capital Growth Fund VI, L.P. ("Growth VI") and Shamrock Capital Clover Fund I, L.P. ("Clover I"), collectively "the Funds," with $1.6 billion of total capital commitments. After launching the fundraise in Q1, Growth VI was quickly oversubscribed, ultimately surpassing its hard cap of $1.25 billion, while Clover I also significantly surpassed its target, raising approximately $320 million within six months.*

The Funds will focus on buyout and later-stage growth equity investments in middle market companies across Shamrock's target sectors, seeking to capture Shamrock's proprietary middle-market deal flow, thematic approach and expertise, and value creation capabilities by utilizing the same strategy Shamrock has implemented since 2001. Investments made by the Funds will be delineated by size: Growth VI will participate in equity investments of at least $45 million. Clover I, which is a new product for Shamrock, will participate in investments under $45 million.

"We believe our latest funds, Growth VI and Clover I, position us to continue to generate compelling returns for our investors by making high conviction, thematic, and differentiated investments in dynamic, growth-oriented sectors of the economy," said Steve Royer, President, Partner of Shamrock Capital. "We see significant opportunities to continue to partner with talented management teams in leading companies across media, entertainment, communications, and various sub-sectors, and will maintain our longstanding approach as value-added, collaborative partners."

The Funds have dedicated teams of Shamrock's senior investment professionals and will leverage firm-wide resources and a shared pipeline to efficiently source and execute new deals. Clover I will be led by Partners Ryan Smiley and Sam Halls. Mr. Smiley rejoined Shamrock late last year to co-Head Clover I. Most recently, he served as a General Partner and Managing Director at RLH Equity Partners after beginning his career as an Associate at Shamrock. Mr. Halls has been a member of the private equity investment team at Shamrock for nearly a decade and has worked on deals starting with Shamrock Capital Growth Fund III, L.P. through the latest fund, while also serving on the Boards of various Shamrock portfolio companies. The Clover I team also includes Vice Presidents Sreyas Samantula and Ari Adler.

The fundraise received significant interest from new and existing investors, which Shamrock believes is a testament to its differentiated investment strategy, sector expertise, proprietary deal sourcing and 23-year track record of generating returns for its limited partners. In aggregate, the fundraise achieved over 100% net dollar retention from existing limited partners in the predecessor flagship fund. The Funds' limited partners include a diverse mix of pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from our existing investors, many of whom have partnered with Shamrock over multiple funds and through the launch of Clover I. Additionally, we are looking forward to partnering with our new investors, whose trust and commitment have created a strong foundation upon which we can build fruitful partnerships for the future," added Mr. Royer.

Proskauer served as legal advisor for Shamrock and no placement agent was used for the fundraise.

*Total commitments are inclusive of the GP commitment for each fund.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a diverse group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital seeks to partner with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Leah Hiraoka, Shamrock Capital

[email protected]

Media:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC