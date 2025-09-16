Shamrock Farms and Arizona State University announce 5-year partnership

Hometown dairy will help fuel success of Sun Devil Athletics and ASU's educational excellence

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms is proud to announce a 5-year multi-tiered partnership with Arizona State University, and Sun Devil Athletics, a Division 1 leader in collegiate athletics, on a national scale. Additionally, the partnership connects Shamrock's powerful presence as one of Arizona's largest homegrown companies with ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to health, performance, and community—values that both organizations embrace.

"As an Arizona company, I am focused on our state's long-term success, which is why we are partnering with ASU to support student-athletes on and off the field," said Devon McClelland, president of Shamrock Farms and the fourth generation of McClelland family company leadership. "We're also working to prepare the next generation of leaders and meet the growing needs of Arizona's workforce."

All of ASU's 600+ student-athletes will enjoy access to Shamrock Farms milk, dairy and its Rockin' Protein ready-to drink protein beverages. And with the newly formed partnership, the nutrition bar in the Butterfield Kent Furst Student-Athlete Facility will now be known as the Rockin' Protein Refuel Bar. Shamrock Farms will also have a presence at ASU football, basketball (men's and women's) and baseball games.

"We value Arizona-based businesses that recognize the importance of partnership with ASU and Sun Devil Athletics, and the mutual benefit offered through meaningful collaboration", said Athletics Director, Graham Rossini. "Sun Devil Athletics is an incredible platform for partnership, as improving outcomes for our student athletes both athletically and academically, is of the highest importance; hence the unique opportunity for Shamrock and ASU Athletics."

Beyond Sun Devil Athletics, the collaboration supports educational excellence through the W. P. Carey School of Business' esteemed Morrison School of Agribusiness and Supply Chain Executive Consortium, and will support student career initiatives university-wide.

"This partnership exemplifies the kind of collaboration that elevates both campus and community," said Ohad Kadan, Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "By connecting the strength of Shamrock Farms — one of Arizona's most respected companies — with the innovative spirit of Sun Devil Athletics and the academic excellence of W. P. Carey, we are preparing the next generation of business leaders to drive impact and build a stronger future."

"Industry partners like Shamrock Farms prepare our students for the workforce of the future. We are grateful for their investment in internships and real-world experiences that cultivate the skills and confidence students need to succeed in Arizona's growing economy," added Joanne Vogel, Vice President of Student Services with Educational Outreach and Student Services at ASU. "Relationships like these ensure that we source strong, local talent that benefits both students and employers."

Shamrock's roots run deep in the Valley, beginning when founder W. T. McClelland began his dairy in 1922, which has grown to become Shamrock Foods Company, an innovator in both the dairy and foodservice industries. A business mainstay and one of Arizona's largest employers, Shamrock Foods Company is a privately held, family-owned and -operated business with over 6,000 dedicated associates serving customers across the nation.

Sun Devil Athletics is the latest addition to Shamrock Farms' exclusive Team Rockin', a group of world-class athletes, respected organizations, and top-level universities and high schools across the country who rely on Rockin' Protein to achieve their fitness goals. Learn more at rockinprotein.com/team-rockin .

About Shamrock Farms:

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for four generations. Founded in 1922 Shamrock Farms is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms has its own family farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com .

SOURCE Shamrock Foods Company