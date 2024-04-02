Shamrock Farms® Announces Partnership with Arizona Diamondbacks™

"As Arizona's hometown dairy we've been longtime supporters of our hometown team," said Ann Ocaña, Chief Marketing Officer at Shamrock Foods Company. "We love that the Arizona All-Stars program provides a special D-backs game experience for local youth."

Youth leagues can sign up for the program at the ticketing section of the D-backs website and are encouraged to do so quickly before spots are filled. Shamrock Farms will distribute milk coupons to participating teams at each of the nine Arizona All-Stars games.

"From little league fields to the big leagues, Shamrock Farms is proud to provide athletes at every level with our local, pure, fresh, delicious milk and dairy products," said Ocaña.

Shamrock Farms multi-year partnership also includes in-stadium digital signage, program ads, product sampling, a Legends Entertainment District outdoor board, D-backs social media mentions, and more.

"I am excited to once again partner with Shamrock Farms, a local business that shares our commitment to investing in our youth through programs such as the Arizona All-Stars," said Derrick Hall, President, CEO and General Partner. "Their support of the Arizona Diamondbacks and our fans is invaluable and I am confident that this partnership will bring about exciting opportunities and meaningful experiences for all involved."

As a local family-owned and -run business since 1922, Shamrock Farms is committed to nourishing Arizona families as much through giving back to the community as with its full portfolio of products. Packed with 13 essential nutrients including vitamin D, calcium and potassium, Shamrock Farms milk (and other dairy products) is available at all major retailers, convenience stores and restaurants. Its loveable spokescow Roxie is widely recognized – especially for her packaging appearance on Arizona's school milk of choice.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Founded in 1922, Shamrock Farms is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms has its own family farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

About Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. The Diamondbacks on-field successes include their 2023 run to the National League Pennant and the franchise's second trip to the World Series as well as their 2001 World Series title, seven trips to the postseason and vast array of player awards. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, through its "D-backs Give Back" mantra, has made charitable contributions totaling more than $85 million to the Arizona community since 1997 to support three main areas of need – homelessness, indigent healthcare and children's programs of all types – as well as strategic programs to address the needs of our community's veterans and first responders. The Valley's premier entertainment, concert and event venue, Chase Field in downtown Phoenix is the home of the Diamondbacks and the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool. The team was established in 1995 and played their inaugural season in 1998. For more information, please visit dbacks.com and losdbacks.com or follow the team on social media @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

SOURCE Shamrock Farms