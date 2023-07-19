Shandong Gaotang Promotes the Sustainable and Healthy Development of E-commerce Industry

LIAO CHENG, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Commercial Daily. "This rubber ring notebook is our exclusive patented product. Today, if you buy one, we will send you three copies directly." On July 6, Zhao Xiaoxu, the anchor of Shandong Victory Paper Co., Ltd., was selling goods live in the Tiktok live broadcast room. She participated in the e-commerce training organized by the company in early 2023, and then smoothly joined the company. She has now become an excellent anchor of the company.

"In order to promote the vigorous development of e-commerce and help rural revitalization, Gaotang has carried out a series of measures to promote the sustainable and healthy development of the county's e-commerce industry after deeply understanding the pain points and difficulties of e-commerce development." Li Juan, chief of the e-commerce section of Gaotang County Commerce Promotion Bureau, introduced that Gaotang County organizes e-commerce talent training through online and offline methods. Since the beginning of this year, more than ten training events have been held, training 1000 e-commerce talents.

Gaotang County, in accordance with the working idea of "building a platform, grasping leading enterprises and cultivating e-commerce bases", integrates e-commerce resources and makes every effort to develop a new format of live broadcast economy. In April this year, the "Gaotang County E-commerce Talent Cultivation Base" was unveiled and the Internet Marketer Project was signed. The customer service outsourcing service business launched by Yunxiaoer Technology Co., Ltd., located in Guhe Town, Gaotang County, has also formed a cluster effect, becoming one of the characteristics of the development of Gaotang's new business model, and this year, ByteDance audit business was added.

"This year, we also actively organized e-commerce enterprises, live broadcast bases or individuals to participate in a series of online promotional activities, and helped e-commerce enterprises access more online marketing channels through high-quality resources such as docking head platforms, supply chain companies, and anchor talent." Zhao Rujian, deputy director of the Rural E-commerce Leading Group Office in Gaotang County, said that this year Tan Zhiqian, the anchor of the Gaotang Luxi live broadcast base, was also rated as a popular online anchor, Shandong Weierle Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.'s Weierle An sleepwear has been rated as a popular product on the internet.

